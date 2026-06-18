JBL launches Live 780NC and Live 680NC wireless headphones in India

JBL expanded its audio portfolio in India on June 18, 2026, with the launch of the Live 780NC over-ear and Live 680NC on-ear wireless headphones. Built for daily commuting, work, and entertainment, the new series brings upgraded noise cancellation and extended battery life to Indian consumers. The audio brand, owned by Samsung Electronics subsidiary HARMAN, aims these devices at younger audiences who want personal style mixed with performance. Pre-bookings for the premium over-ear model open today online.

Key Takeaways

Models and Price: JBL Live 780NC over-ear costs ₹15,999; JBL Live 680NC on-ear costs ₹11,999.

JBL Live 780NC over-ear costs ₹15,999; JBL Live 680NC on-ear costs ₹11,999. Battery Performance: Both models offer up to 80 hours of playback with ANC turned off and 50 hours with ANC turned on.

Both models offer up to 80 hours of playback with ANC turned off and 50 hours with ANC turned on. Connectivity: Features Bluetooth 6.0, multipoint pairing, and Auracast support.

Features Bluetooth 6.0, multipoint pairing, and Auracast support. Availability: Live 780NC pre-orders start June 18 on Amazon and the official website, with sales starting during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Live 680NC goes on sale starting July 15, 2026.

Both models feature 40mm drivers with a compound diaphragm to deliver detailed audio. Listeners can customize their sound profile via the JBL Headphone App and Personi-Fi 3.0 software. For voice calls, the headphones include dual beamforming microphones assisted by an AI-trained noise-cancellation algorithm to filter out environmental background sound.

The hardware includes subtle metallic accents, smooth plastic parts, and a fully foldable structural design for easy storage. JBL provides seven color choices for each model, including Purple, Blue, Green, Orange, Black, Beige, and White.

The primary difference lies in the form factor and audio channels. The over-ear Live 780NC weighs 260 grams, features six built-in microphones for True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, supports LE Audio, and offers Personal Sound Amplification. The lighter on-ear Live 680NC weighs 231 grams, relies on a four-microphone system for its active noise cancellation, and lacks LE Audio support.

Early buyers of the over-ear Live 780NC receive an additional ₹2,000 discount during the pre-booking window. Buyers choosing the on-ear Live 680NC before July 31, 2026, receive a complimentary 1-year extended warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery life of the JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC?

A1. Both headphone models deliver up to 80 hours of battery life when active noise cancellation (ANC) is turned off. With ANC turned on, the battery life lasts up to 50 hours. A quick 5-minute speed charge provides an extra 4 hours of playback.

Q2. Do these headphones support high-resolution wireless audio?

A2. Yes, both the JBL Live 780NC and JBL Live 680NC support the LDAC audio codec, which enables Hi-Res Audio Wireless playback on compatible playback devices.

Q3. Can I connect these headphones to two devices at the same time?

A3. Yes, both models support multipoint connection, allowing you to switch between two Bluetooth devices like a smartphone and a laptop without repairing.

Q4. What is the difference between the JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC?

A4. The Live 780NC is an over-ear model weighing 260g with 6 noise-cancelling mics, LE Audio, and Personal Sound Amplification. The Live 680NC is an on-ear model weighing 231g with 4 noise-cancelling mics, and it does not support LE Audio.

Q5. Where can I buy the new JBL Live series in India?

A5. The headphones will be available on in.JBL.com, Amazon.in, and major retail stores. The Live 780NC launches during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, while the Live 680NC hits shelves on July 15, 2026.