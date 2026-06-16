News

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Debuts in India With 7540mAh Battery and Dimensity 8500 Ultra

Xiaomi India launches Redmi Turbo 5 with 7540mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, and 100W fast charging, starting at an effective price of Rs 35,999.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
6 Min Read
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Debuts in India With 7540mAh Battery and Dimensity 8500 Ultra

Xiaomi just added the Redmi Turbo 5 to its lineup in India. This is the first Turbo series phone to land here, and it’s aimed squarely at people who push their phones hard. Think big on speed, battery life, and toughness. If you’re interested, sales kick off June 19, 2026, at noon. You can grab one on Amazon India, Mi.com, or in stores.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra 4nm chipset.
  • Battery and Charging: 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.
  • Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness.
  • Camera Setup: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens.
  • Software Support: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with four years of OS upgrades promised.
  • Starting Price: Rs 35,999 including bank discounts.

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Debuts in India

Heavy Performance and Thermal Management

Under the hood, you get a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip. It’s fast. You can pick up to LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, plus UFS 4.1 storage. That means apps open quickly and you won’t be left waiting.

Worried about overheating? Xiaomi put in a 3D IceLoop liquid cooling system with a big vapor chamber, 5,300 square millimeters if you care about the numbers. Game Turbo Wild Boost helps keep things running at 120 frames per second in over 20 popular games. So, you can play longer without slowdowns.

Extended Battery and Reverse Charging

The internal power supply features a 7,540mAh battery using silicon-carbon technology. The high-density battery construction allows the phone to stay operational for over two full days under regular usage patterns.

The retail box includes a 100W HyperCharge adapter capable of filling the battery to 51% within 30 minutes. The phone also acts as a portable power bank, delivering up to 27W of output via reverse wired charging to charge external accessories or other phones.

Screen Quality and Durability

The phone carries a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen targets high outdoor visibility with a peak brightness rating of 3,500 nits. It features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 12-bit color depth, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming to lower visible screen flicker.

Structurally, the chassis employs a metal frame sandwiched between dual-sided glass panels. The body achieves comprehensive environment sealing with multi-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K liquid and dust resistance certifications, validating survival against high-pressure water jets and immersion. The rear camera housing incorporates customizable RGB pixel matrix lights that flash for incoming alerts and charging progress.

Optics and Connected Ecosystem

Photography relies on a dual rear setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. Dual stabilization from OIS and EIS supports steady 4K video capture at 60fps. An 8MP ultra-wide sensor expands framing options, while a 20MP front camera takes care of selfies. A burst capture function named Turbo Snap shoots 100 consecutive frames in 4.4 seconds.

The software layer uses HyperOS 3, which incorporates Google Gemini artificial intelligence models, Circle to Search, and HyperConnect for multi-device workflows with computers and tablets. Xiaomi commits to supplying six years of security patches alongside four years of standard operating system upgrades.

Indian Market Pricing and Availability

The base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage carries a standard retail price of Rs 37,999. The top-tier 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version retails at Rs 40,999. Instant bank discounts worth Rs 2,000 lower the effective starting ownership price to Rs 35,999 during the initial launch phase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the actual price of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India?

A1. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 37,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 40,999. Initial launch buyers can use selected bank card discounts to drop the net prices to Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively.

Q2. What version of Android does the phone use?

A2. The handset ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi guarantees four major Android platform updates and six years of regular security patches.

Q3. How durable is the body against water exposure?

A3. The device possesses IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ingress ratings. This means it can withstand complete underwater submersion as well as high-temperature, high-pressure water jets.

Q4. Does the phone support storage expansion via a microSD card slot?

A4. No, the phone comes with fixed internal UFS 4.1 storage of 256GB and does not support external memory card expansion.

Bybit Secures Spot on Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 List
HMD Vibe 2 5G top variant returns to Flipkart for sale tomorrow at INR 14,999
Haier India records strong consumer demand for premium Spartan Tower AI air conditioner with 700 units sold in opening month
OnePlus Debuts Budget Friendly N Series Smartphones in India with N6 Launching This June
TECNO Mobile India Announces POVA 8 5G with 8000mAh Battery and Interactive Rear Lighting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Bybit Secures Spot on Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 List Bybit Secures Spot on Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 List
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

ASUS Launches Three New Budget Friendly Chromebooks in India Starting at INR 26990
ASUS Launches Three New Budget Friendly Chromebooks in India Starting at INR 26990
By Gauri
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Audio Portfolio Expansion Teased in India
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Audio Portfolio Expansion Teased in India
By Vishal Jain
LG Electronics Outlines Road Map For AI Powered Zero Labor Home In India
LG Electronics Outlines Road Map For AI Powered Zero Labor Home In India
By Aditi Sharma
Honda Updates 2026 Premium Bike Lineup in India With E-Clutch Tech
Honda Updates 2026 Premium Bike Lineup in India With E-Clutch Tech
By Vishal Jain
Samsung Announces The Big Bespoke AI Fest With Major Summer Offers on Home Appliances
Samsung Announces The Big Bespoke AI Fest With Major Summer Offers on Home Appliances
By Mahak Aggarwal
ASUS India opens pre-orders for premium ROG Zephyrus laptops and ProArt PZ14 creator device
ASUS India opens pre-orders for premium ROG Zephyrus laptops and ProArt PZ14 creator device
By Shweta Bansal

You Might also Like