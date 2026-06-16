Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 Debuts in India With 7540mAh Battery and Dimensity 8500 Ultra

Xiaomi just added the Redmi Turbo 5 to its lineup in India. This is the first Turbo series phone to land here, and it’s aimed squarely at people who push their phones hard. Think big on speed, battery life, and toughness. If you’re interested, sales kick off June 19, 2026, at noon. You can grab one on Amazon India, Mi.com, or in stores.

Key Takeaways

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra 4nm chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra 4nm chipset. Battery and Charging: 7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

7,540mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness.

6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. Camera Setup: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Software Support: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with four years of OS upgrades promised.

HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with four years of OS upgrades promised. Starting Price: Rs 35,999 including bank discounts.

Heavy Performance and Thermal Management

Under the hood, you get a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip. It’s fast. You can pick up to LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, plus UFS 4.1 storage. That means apps open quickly and you won’t be left waiting.

Worried about overheating? Xiaomi put in a 3D IceLoop liquid cooling system with a big vapor chamber, 5,300 square millimeters if you care about the numbers. Game Turbo Wild Boost helps keep things running at 120 frames per second in over 20 popular games. So, you can play longer without slowdowns.

Extended Battery and Reverse Charging

The internal power supply features a 7,540mAh battery using silicon-carbon technology. The high-density battery construction allows the phone to stay operational for over two full days under regular usage patterns.

The retail box includes a 100W HyperCharge adapter capable of filling the battery to 51% within 30 minutes. The phone also acts as a portable power bank, delivering up to 27W of output via reverse wired charging to charge external accessories or other phones.

Screen Quality and Durability

The phone carries a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen targets high outdoor visibility with a peak brightness rating of 3,500 nits. It features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 12-bit color depth, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming to lower visible screen flicker.

Structurally, the chassis employs a metal frame sandwiched between dual-sided glass panels. The body achieves comprehensive environment sealing with multi-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K liquid and dust resistance certifications, validating survival against high-pressure water jets and immersion. The rear camera housing incorporates customizable RGB pixel matrix lights that flash for incoming alerts and charging progress.

Optics and Connected Ecosystem

Photography relies on a dual rear setup led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with an f/1.5 aperture. Dual stabilization from OIS and EIS supports steady 4K video capture at 60fps. An 8MP ultra-wide sensor expands framing options, while a 20MP front camera takes care of selfies. A burst capture function named Turbo Snap shoots 100 consecutive frames in 4.4 seconds.

The software layer uses HyperOS 3, which incorporates Google Gemini artificial intelligence models, Circle to Search, and HyperConnect for multi-device workflows with computers and tablets. Xiaomi commits to supplying six years of security patches alongside four years of standard operating system upgrades.

Indian Market Pricing and Availability

The base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage carries a standard retail price of Rs 37,999. The top-tier 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version retails at Rs 40,999. Instant bank discounts worth Rs 2,000 lower the effective starting ownership price to Rs 35,999 during the initial launch phase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the actual price of the Redmi Turbo 5 in India?

A1. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 37,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 40,999. Initial launch buyers can use selected bank card discounts to drop the net prices to Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively.

Q2. What version of Android does the phone use?

A2. The handset ships with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. Xiaomi guarantees four major Android platform updates and six years of regular security patches.

Q3. How durable is the body against water exposure?

A3. The device possesses IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ingress ratings. This means it can withstand complete underwater submersion as well as high-temperature, high-pressure water jets.

Q4. Does the phone support storage expansion via a microSD card slot?

A4. No, the phone comes with fixed internal UFS 4.1 storage of 256GB and does not support external memory card expansion.