Bybit Secures Spot on Inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 List

Bybit, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally by trading volume, earned a spot on the inaugural Fortune Crypto 100 list. The new ranking highlights the most influential companies and protocols that build market infrastructure and drive digital asset adoption within the global financial system. Fortune placed the company in the Centralized Finance (CeFi) category, a segment dedicated to crypto-first firms that handle asset trading, custody, and movement.

Key Takeaways

Bybit ranks in the CeFi category of Fortune’s first-ever top 100 digital asset ecosystem list.

The company serves more than 80 million global users and handles the second-highest trading volume in the crypto sector.

Recent platform expansions include artificial intelligence trading tools, tokenized equities via xStocks, and the Bybit IPO Express.

The exchange holds a Virtual Asset Platform Operator License in the United Arab Emirates and works under the MiCAR framework in Europe.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Exchange Services

Founded in 2018, Bybit has grown from a specialized trading platform into a larger digital ecosystem that serves over 80 million individuals globally. This industry recognition arrives as the firm shifts its focus toward building a comprehensive financial portal. The current business model brings together digital assets, traditional finance, payment services, tokenized investments, and Web3 solutions.

According to Ben Zhou, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bybit, the selection points to the increasing role of digital assets within corporate finance. The company focuses heavily on bridging the gap between legacy systems and decentralized networks, ensuring retail and institutional clients access investment options regardless of geography.

To support this expansion, the platform introduced several products over the last year. These developments include xStocks for tokenized equities, the Bybit IPO Express, structured tokenized asset offerings, and specialized artificial intelligence research utilities.

Focus on Regulation and Mainstream Financial Security

As digital assets gain broader traction on Wall Street and standard capital markets, clear regulatory pathways determine long-term institutional participation. Bybit has altered its operational blueprint to match these stricter global compliance standards.

The company recently secured a Virtual Asset Platform Operator License in the UAE to anchor its Middle Eastern hub. Concurrently, the firm has adjusted its European operational structure to comply with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) framework. Zhou stated that building reliable market infrastructure and cooperating with policymakers provides a more stable foundation for user security and industry growth.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Fortune Crypto 100?

A1. The Fortune Crypto 100 is an independent ranking created by the Fortune Crypto editorial team. It monitors, evaluates, and lists the 100 most influential organizations and protocols that design technology and market infrastructure for the global digital asset ecosystem.

Q2. In which category did Bybit gain recognition?

A2. Bybit was selected under the Centralized Finance (CeFi) category. This classification covers crypto-native firms like exchanges, custody providers, and institutional lenders that manage the trading and movement of digital assets.

Q3. How many users does Bybit currently have?

A3. Bybit serves a global user base exceeding 80 million individuals.

Q4. What regulatory steps has Bybit taken recently?

A4. The company has acquired a Virtual Asset Platform Operator License in the United Arab Emirates and continues to align its European operations with the MiCAR regulatory guidelines.