HMD Vibe 2 5G top variant returns to Flipkart for sale tomorrow at INR 14,999

Human Mobile Devices, known as HMD, announced Monday that the top-end variant of its budget smartphone, the HMD Vibe 2 5G, will return to Flipkart for buyers in India. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will go on sale starting June 16, 2026, at 12:00 noon. The company brought back this specific configuration at a special price of ₹14,999 following strong interest from younger buyers.

Key Takeaways

Sale Date and Time: June 16, 2026, starting at 12:00 noon.

June 16, 2026, starting at 12:00 noon. Pricing details: The 6GB+128GB version costs ₹14,999, while the 4GB+128GB edition remains at ₹12,999.

The 6GB+128GB version costs ₹14,999, while the 4GB+128GB edition remains at ₹12,999. Key hardware: Offers a 6000mAh battery, an octa-core processor, a 120Hz display, and a 50MP main camera.

Offers a 6000mAh battery, an octa-core processor, a 120Hz display, and a 50MP main camera. Software: Operates on the Android 16 platform with built-in regional intelligence features.

The mobile phone stands out as the first smartphone in India to feature Indus, a localized software platform developed by Sarvam AI. This framework provides tailored artificial intelligence features directly to local users, particularly targeting younger buyers in tier-one and tier-two cities who want premium tools on a budget. To build this platform, HMD teamed up with Flipkart for retail distribution, Sarvam AI for software experiences, and the government portal Sanchar Saathi to integrate modern digital safety measures.

The phone offers decent hardware for the price segment. It runs on a 2.3GHz octa-core processor paired with a maximum of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. The front of the phone carries a display with a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures fast rendering while navigating web pages or playing casual games. The build comes with an IP64 rating, giving the phone protection against splashes of water and fine dust particles.

For photography, the back panel has a 50MP Dual AI Camera designed to help with lighting balancing during daytime and night shooting. An 8MP camera sits on the front to handle video calling and portraits. The whole package relies on a 6000mAh battery that keeps the phone running for long hours, and HMD includes an 18W charging adapter inside the retail box. The software side runs Android 16 to provide the latest interface updates right from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the exact price of the HMD Vibe 2 5G models in India?

A1. The HMD Vibe 2 5G comes in two configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs ₹12,999, while the newly returning top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of ₹14,999.

Q2. When and where can I purchase the 6GB variant?

A2. The 6GB+128GB version will be open for purchase online starting June 16, 2026, at 12:00 noon, exclusively via the Flipkart website and application.

Q3. What artificial intelligence system does the device use?

A3. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Indus, a custom framework built by Sarvam AI to deliver localized intelligent services for Indian smartphone users.

Q4. Does the package include a charger?

A4. Yes, the company includes an 18W charging adapter inside the retail box along with the phone, so you do not have to buy a brick separately to power the 6000mAh battery.

Q5. Is the phone safe from dust and rain drops?

A5. The device carries an official IP64 rating, which protects it against moderate dust exposure and water splashes from any direction.