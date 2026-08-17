GIGABYTE Introduces AORUS MASTER 16 Gen 2 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 in India

GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its updated flagship gaming laptop, the AORUS MASTER 16 Gen 2, in India on Aug. 11, 2026. The new model features an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, and an onboard companion called GiMATE. Built to handle AAA gaming, AI tasks, software development, and professional video editing, the computer aims to serve Indian consumers seeking high processing power for work and play in a single portable setup.

Key Takeaways

Processor and Graphics : The laptop runs on the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

: The laptop runs on the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU. Intelligent Companion : GIGABYTE brings GiMATE software to manage system controls, switch usage profiles, and tweak performance settings.

: GIGABYTE brings GiMATE software to manage system controls, switch usage profiles, and tweak performance settings. Display : A 16-inch OLED screen delivers accurate colors and high contrast for gaming and creative tasks.

: A 16-inch OLED screen delivers accurate colors and high contrast for gaming and creative tasks. Availability: The model will sell through GIGABYTE authorized retail stores and major e-commerce websites across India.

Hardware Specifications and Display

Taiwanese hardware manufacturer GIGABYTE built the machine around high-end computing components. The AMD Ryzen 9 chip manages heavy multi-threaded workloads, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU handles graphics rendering, ray tracing, and AI calculations.

To support content creators and competitive gamers, GIGABYTE equips the laptop with a 16-inch OLED panel. The screen offers deep contrast levels and color accuracy required for photo editing, video production, and media playback. Built-in thermal systems control internal heat during extended high-load tasks, and the chassis includes multiple connection ports along with upgraded built-in speakers.

Software and GiMATE Features

The AORUS MASTER 16 Gen 2 includes GiMATE, a dedicated utility developed by GIGABYTE to simplify device management. Rather than navigating through complex menus, users can let GiMATE adjust hardware behavior depending on the open program. The software monitors system usage, switches power profiles, and tunes settings for high frame rates in games or silent operations during standard office work.

Sunil Grewal, Director at GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd., stated that Indian users today balance multiple tasks on their primary laptops, including content development, software programming, and gaming. He noted that combining the AMD processor with the GiMATE software provides a more personalized experience for these users.

Retail Availability

GIGABYTE confirmed that the AMD Ryzen 9 model will go on sale via authorized offline retail shops and leading online marketplaces in India. The company plans to share the official price list and specific release dates through a separate announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which processor powers the new AORUS MASTER 16 Gen 2 laptop?

A1. The laptop runs on the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

Q2. What is GiMATE on GIGABYTE laptops?

A2. GiMATE is an onboard software tool from GIGABYTE that acts as a control center to adjust performance settings and manage usage profiles.

Q3. What display does the AORUS MASTER 16 Gen 2 use?

A3. The laptop features a 16-inch OLED screen designed for high color accuracy, sharp contrast, and smooth visuals.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase this laptop in India?

A4. The device will be available across India through GIGABYTE authorized offline dealers and major online shopping platforms.