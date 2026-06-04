GIGABYTE Showcases Local AI Ecosystem and 40th Anniversary INFINITY Series at COMPUTEX 2026

GIGABYTE kicked off COMPUTEX 2026 with a clear message: “ENTER INFINITY.” If you follow PC hardware, you know the name. They make motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, and monitors. This year is their 40th anniversary, so they went big. The focus? Local AI hardware, fresh software updates, and new looks for anyone building a PC.

Key Takeaways

Anniversary Hardware: GIGABYTE rolled out its limited-edition INFINITY Series, including motherboards, graphics cards, and cases featuring premium design elements.

GIGABYTE rolled out its limited-edition INFINITY Series, including motherboards, graphics cards, and cases featuring premium design elements. RTX 5090 Flagship: The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY 32G graphics card headlines the show, utilizing a specialized internal triple-fan setup and 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY 32G graphics card headlines the show, utilizing a specialized internal triple-fan setup and 32GB of GDDR7 memory. Local AI Hardware: New standalone systems like the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX allow laptops to run heavy local AI workloads.

New standalone systems like the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX allow laptops to run heavy local AI workloads. Advanced Memory Tech: The Z890 Plus motherboard line features CQDIMM technology, letting systems handle 256GB RAM capacities across just two slots.

High-Performance Hardware and the INFINITY Series

The main attraction at GIGABYTE’s booth? The INFINITY Series. If you’re into high-end builds, check out the X870 AORUS INFINITY motherboard. It’s built for AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D and can handle DDR5 at 11,400 MT/s. There’s also the X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT, which adds a 3D metal-printed cooler and a Quad OptiMOS power setup. That should help keep things cool when you’re pushing your system hard.

On the graphics side, the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY 32G leads the pack. It’s built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture. At first glance, it looks like a regular dual-fan card. But there’s a hidden third fan inside that kicks in when things get hot. GIGABYTE is using this cooling trick on the new RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 cards too. All of them have rear-facing power connectors, so you can keep your cables out of sight.

Local AI Supercomputing and Upgraded Displays

GIGABYTE is moving more of its lineup toward on-device AI. The new AI TOP 100 B850 is a small desktop supercomputer aimed at developers who need to run huge AI models. We’re talking over 200 billion parameters, which is a lot by any standard. It comes with a UD1600PM PG5 AI TOP power supply for nonstop use. If you’re not a developer, don’t worry. The AORUS RTX 5090 and 5060 Ti AI BOX units plug into your laptop and give you a big speed boost for machine learning or rendering.

The brand also introduced custom system aesthetics, showing off its cableless STEALTH PC builds and its AERO WOOD graphics cards that feature a wood-grain design. On the display side, GIGABYTE launched the AORUS ELITE display series, containing QHD and UHD OLED monitors alongside the FM275K16P, a 27-inch 5K Mini LED gaming monitor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the main theme for GIGABYTE at COMPUTEX 2026?

A1. GIGABYTE is presenting under the theme “ENTER INFINITY,” celebrating its 40th anniversary by focusing on advanced gaming gear and local AI hardware ecosystems.

Q2. What makes the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY unique?

A2. The graphics card features 32GB of GDDR7 memory and an internal cooling design with a hidden center fan that engages automatically under heavy graphic loads to maximize airflow.

Q3. What is GIGABYTE CQDIMM technology?

A3. Found on the Z890 Plus motherboard series, this technology lets builders run a massive 256GB DDR5 memory capacity using only two RAM slots without slowing down performance.

Q4. Where can attendees find GIGABYTE at the event?

A4. The Consumer Booth (#M0520) is located in Hall 1 on the 4th floor of the Nangang Exhibition Center, while the Enterprise Booth (#K0802) is situated on the 1st floor.