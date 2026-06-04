Sennheiser introduces Spectera wireless ecosystem and HD 480 PRO headphones at PALM Expo 2026 in Mumbai

Sennheiser showcased its latest professional audio solutions for live production, broadcast, theatre, and content creation at the PALM Expo 2026 in Mumbai. The main attraction at the event was Spectera, a wideband bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem. Alongside this ecosystem, the company gave visitors in India a first look at the upcoming Spectera SKM handheld transmitter. The multi-day exhibition attracted sound engineering professionals, rental companies, and system integrators from across the country.

Key Takeaways

Indian Debut : Sennheiser presented the Spectera wideband bidirectional wireless ecosystem and the Spectera SKM handheld transmitter for the first time in India.

: Sennheiser presented the Spectera wideband bidirectional wireless ecosystem and the Spectera SKM handheld transmitter for the first time in India. Advanced Technology : Spectera utilizes Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems (WMAS) to combine microphones, in-ear monitoring, and control data into one wideband channel.

: Spectera utilizes Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems (WMAS) to combine microphones, in-ear monitoring, and control data into one wideband channel. High Capacity : The system supports up to 64 channels, containing 32 inputs and 32 outputs, within a single one-rack unit (1RU) base station.

: The system supports up to 64 channels, containing 32 inputs and 32 outputs, within a single one-rack unit (1RU) base station. New Monitoring Headphones : The company introduced the HD 480 PRO, a closed-back professional headphone designed for tracking, recording, and live audio monitoring.

: The company introduced the HD 480 PRO, a closed-back professional headphone designed for tracking, recording, and live audio monitoring. Availability: The Spectera SKM handheld transmitter works with both Sennheiser and Neumann microphone capsules and goes on sale in September 2026.

Spectera Wireless Ecosystem and SKM Transmitter Features

The Spectera ecosystem changes how engineers manage wireless audio setups at complex live events. By using WMAS technology, the platform replaces traditional narrowband wireless setups with a single wideband radio frequency channel. This allows bidirectional traffic, meaning a single base station simultaneously handles signals for both performers’ microphones and their in-ear monitors.

The physical hardware saves significant rack space, packed with 32 inputs and 32 outputs in a 1RU chassis. At the Mumbai booth, Sennheiser set up a complete working demonstration. Attendees tested the system using the Spectera Base Station, SEK bodypacks, dedicated antennas, and the WebUI software interface that tracks and controls parameters in real time.

The upcoming Spectera SKM handheld transmitter also gathered major interest. Its built-in bidirectional communication allows sound engineers at the mixing console to adjust microphone settings remotely, including gain adjustments and low-cut filters.

Monitoring Headphones and Audio Software

Sennheiser added the HD 480 PRO closed-back headphones to its monitoring lineup. Built specifically for extended use by studio and live sound engineers, these headphones offer an uncoloured frequency response to ensure precise and honest sound reproduction. The design focuses on a lightweight and comfortable build to minimize fatigue during long tracking sessions.

Visitors also tested SoundBase at a dedicated software station. SoundBase serves as a brand-neutral frequency planning tool and universal wireless audio management platform. It coordinates frequencies, assists team communication, and simplifies control over complicated wireless equipment networks.

Beyond these major additions, the booth displayed established systems like the Digital 6000 Series, EW-DX wireless units, and 2000 Series in-ear monitors. A select variety of premium microphones from both Sennheiser and Neumann filled out the remaining displays, including the MD 421 Kompakt, Neumann MCM, KMS 104, KMS 105, MD 435, and MD 445.

Naveen Sridhara, Sales Director at Sennheiser India, stated that PALM Expo remains a vital space to connect with the local audio community and present tools designed for changing production workflows. More than 1,500 professionals visited the booth during the event to experience these audio developments firsthand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Sennheiser Spectera and how does it work?

A1. Spectera is a digital wireless audio ecosystem built on Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems (WMAS) technology. It combines microphone audio, in-ear monitoring, and device control data into a single wideband radio frequency channel, making complex live event setups much simpler.

Q2. How many channels can the Spectera Base Station handle?

A2. The compact 1RU base station handles up to 64 channels in total, consisting of 32 inputs and 32 outputs simultaneously.

Q3. What remote settings does the Spectera SKM handheld transmitter support?

A3. Because of its bidirectional design, audio engineers can remotely adjust critical transmitter parameters from the software interface, such as input gain and low-cut filters.

Q4. When will the Spectera SKM transmitter be available in India, and what capsules does it support?

A4. The transmitter will be available for purchase starting in September 2026. It features full compatibility with microphone capsules from both Sennheiser and Neumann.

Q5. What are the key features of the new HD 480 PRO headphones?

A5. The HD 480 PRO is a closed-back professional monitoring headphone that delivers an uncoloured frequency response for honest sound tracking. It features a lightweight, comfortable design built for long studio or live sound sessions.