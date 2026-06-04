MediaTek and Samsung Set New 5G Uplink Record with 670 Mbps Data Speed

MediaTek and Samsung just pulled off something new in the lab. They tested a 5G uplink setup with three transmit antennas and five data layers, and hit 670 Mbps upload speeds. That’s a record. They used MediaTek’s M90 5G modem, plus Samsung’s vRAN software, Macro radios, and those big Massive MIMO units. The whole point? To fix a common problem: slow uploads. By tweaking how networks handle outgoing data from your phone, they’re trying to clear up that bottleneck.

Key Takeaways

Data Upload Record: The joint hardware test reached a verified data upload speed of 670 Mbps using consumer spectrum bands.

The joint hardware test reached a verified data upload speed of 670 Mbps using consumer spectrum bands. Hardware Integration: The trial utilized the MediaTek M90 5G modem alongside Samsung commercial network radios and vRAN software tools.

The trial utilized the MediaTek M90 5G modem alongside Samsung commercial network radios and vRAN software tools. Spectrum Allocation: The technical architecture combined a single 30 MHz channel on the n66 band with two separate n77 channels totaling 200 MHz.

The technical architecture combined a single 30 MHz channel on the n66 band with two separate n77 channels totaling 200 MHz. Target Applications: Enhanced uplink infrastructure specifically targets the stability of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband and heavy data sync requirements for cloud applications.

So how did they get those speeds? They built a network that uses a 30 MHz slice of the n66 band at 1.7 GHz as the main connection. Then they added two more data streams on the n77 band at 3.7 GHz, giving another 200 MHz to play with. By splitting the upload across five layers and using three antennas at once, they pushed data way faster than what you get from regular 5G right now.

Samsung’s software handled the tricky part: juggling all that spectrum. Their vRAN setup is cloud-based, so carriers can boost network capacity with software updates instead of climbing towers. The Massive MIMO units kept the signal strong, even with lots of data flying around at once. They basically sorted out the interference, so you’re uploads don’t get bogged down when the networks busy.

Telecom service providers have historically engineered mobile networks to favor downstream download performance, which often leaves upstream upload pipelines congested. The rapid growth of data-intensive user habits like real-time interactive remote work tools, continuous cloud backups, high-resolution live streaming, and Fixed Wireless Access home broadband routers has severely strained current retail upload capacities. MediaTek and Samsung officials noted that validating this 5-layer 3Tx system creates a functional roadmap for telecom carriers to deploy high-capacity uplink updates across existing commercial 5G hardware frameworks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is a 3Tx 5-layer uplink configuration in 5G networks?

A1. A 3Tx 5-layer uplink configuration is a network data transmission method where a mobile device uses three physical antennas to transmit data across five separate data streams simultaneously back to the cellular tower, increasing upload capacity.

Q2. Which hardware components were used in the MediaTek and Samsung 5G trial?

A2. The technical trial utilized the MediaTek M90 5G mobile modem platform along with Samsung software-based virtualized radio access networks (vRAN), Macro radios, and specialized Massive-MIMO radio units.

Q3. What specific data upload speed did this 5G network test achieve?

A3. The collaborative technology demonstration achieved a verified peak upload data speed of 670 Mbps.

Q4. How do the n66 and n77 frequency bands work together in this setup?

A4. The system uses a 30 MHz channel on the n66 band (1.7 GHz) as the primary anchor connection cell, while combining it with two channels on the n77 band (3.7 GHz) totaling 200 MHz to provide the raw bandwidth needed for fast data transfers.

Q5. How does this development benefit standard retail consumers?

A5. The technical architecture improves connection stability and speed for high-bandwidth activities, such as uploading high-resolution video files, using cloud application storage, and running Fixed Wireless Access home internet connections.