Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G with Advanced AI Features in India

Today, Samsung Electronics announced the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones in the A-series lineup in India. Samsung is bringing high-end smartphone features and Awesome Intelligence to the mid-range price category. Awesome Intelligence enables voice transcription, smart photo editing, and comes along with long-term software support. Compared to its predecessor, Galaxy A57 5G is thinner and comes with a better processor.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung has introduced its Awesome Intelligence, which has voice transcription and smart photo editing.

The Galaxy A57 5G has a 50 MP main camera that has a better low-light photo mode called Nightography. and is better than the previous generation device.

Both smartphones support Super Fast Charging 2.0 and come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung promises to provide 6 years of security updates and 6 OS updates.

The smartphones come with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Artificial Intelligence for Daily Productivity

One UI 8.5 includes many new AI features and tools. As part of the update, the Voice Transcription tool, which has the ability to transcribe and translate audio recordings and transcribe meeting recordings, has also been added. Samsung also included AI Select in the Edge Panel update. With this, users can long-press the Edge Panel screen and, using the drag-and-drop technique, can extract text or images and move them to other applications, like Samsung Notes and the Photo Editor.

The algorithms for the Object Eraser tool have been improved and are therefore able to cleanly background remove distractions. Facial best shot selection groups photo captures together, and the Galaxy A57 5G has this. As for Circle to Search, it has been upgraded, in that it can now recognize multiple items in one photo.

Camera Hardware and Visual Quality

Both the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G have a triple camera system. There is a primary 50MP sensor that does most of the work, and, in addition, there is an upgraded Image Signal Processor that improves low-light performance. The Galaxy A57 5G has a blur reduction benefit of quicker shutter speeds for moving photo. Both have an ultra-wide sensor in addition to the main lens, and a 5MP macro camera for close shots. The front cameras have software that improves skin tone matching, and portrait mode has improved background separation. \

Performance and Battery Life

The Galaxy A57 5G has Super AMOLED + display with Vision Booster that allows for it to be viewed in the bright Indian sun. A 5,000mAh battery powers it for about 2 days of average use. The phone also has a 13% bigger internal vapor chamber than the previous generation to help with cooling during gaming and heavy video recording.

Charging will be done using Super Fast Charging 2.0. It will charge the battery to 60% in about 30 minutes. The Galaxy A57 5G comes in color options of Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac. The Galaxy A37 5G comes in color options of Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen.

Safety and Software Longevity

Data safety is taken a step further with Samsung Knox Vault. This is a hardware-based system so it is able to defend sensitive data like passwords and keys from physical software attacks. There is new privacy alert system that will warn users about an app that is accessing the data locations and/or microphones without user consent. These midrange devices will be safer than a majority of competitors devices for the next six years due to Samsung’s promise of six years of safety updates.

FAQ

Q1: What is the battery capacity of Galaxy A57 5G?

A1: The Galaxy A57 5G has 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support

Q2: How many Android updates are going to be received by Galaxy A37 5G?

A2: Galaxy A37 5G will receive 6 Android OS updates along with 6 years of security updates

Q3: Is the Galaxy A57 5G water resistant?

A3: The device is IP68 rated which means it is water resistant for a limited time and is dust resistant.

Q4: What is Awesome Intelligence feature on new Samsung phones?

A4: Awesome Intelligence is a collection of AI features which include voice to text, AI photo editing, and multi object recognition with Circle to Search.

Q5: What are the color variants of Galaxy A57 5G available in India?

A5: Galaxy A57 5G is available in 3 color variants in India named Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac.