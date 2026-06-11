BenQ launches RP05 interactive display with local generative AI for Indian classrooms

BenQ, the global human technology and solutions provider, announced the India launch of its new BenQ Board Pro RP05. The interactive display aims to assist the growing AI classroom ambitions across India by introducing local generative AI capabilities that run entirely on the hardware. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch sizes, the display operates without cloud dependency, eliminating internet-related slowdowns during lessons.

Key Takeaways

Available across India from June 25, 2026, with prices starting at ₹2,00,000 inclusive of taxes.

Features a 10 TOPS Neural Processing Unit for completely offline generative AI processing.

Runs on the MediaTek Genio 720 IoT chipset paired with 16GB DDR5X RAM and 256GB storage.

Includes Google EDLA certification and operates on the Android 15 platform.

Equipped with ClassroomCare technology, including germ-resistant surfaces and air quality tracking.

On-Device AI and Hardware Architecture

The core performance of the RP05 relies on a dedicated Neural Processing Unit that delivers 10 trillion operations per second. This hardware choice gives the board an ETHZ AI score of approximately 430, positioning it at the top of the large-format interactive display segment in India. Because the generative AI engine runs locally on the board, teachers can manage classroom sessions smoothly without relying on an active internet connection.

The display runs on the MediaTek Genio 720 Internet of Things chipset. BenQ pairs this processor with 16GB DDR5X RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while all system updates happen over the air. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia, stated that the RP05 improves the multitasking abilities of teachers by preventing performance drops and maintaining low power consumption.

The integrated software ecosystem provides several functions to assist educators with lesson management. The AI Lesson tool generates lesson plans and teaching outlines on command, while AI Quiz automatically creates practice questions and assessments. For real-time inquiries, Ask AI offers an on-screen conversational interface so teachers and students can find information without closing active applications.

The board features an integrated camera supporting Camera Gesture, which tracks hand movements to let educators change slides or navigate through content from anywhere in the room. Additionally, Lasso Search enables users to circle any word or image on the screen to pull up relevant contextual data.

Whiteboarding tasks rely on the updated EZWrite 6.0 platform, which features EZMath to change handwritten formulas and drawings into digital content while performing real-time math calculations. The display also supports one-tap translation for 59 languages and an AI Text-to-Speech tool. For student device connectivity, InstaShare 2 wireless screen sharing features AI Guardian, a security tool that scans media files in real time to block inappropriate content. BenQ confirms that no personal data is collected or stored by the AI tools.

Media, Health, and IT Administration

The hardware includes a 70W audio configuration consisting of two 25W speakers and a 20W subwoofer, an eight-microphone array, and a touchscreen layer supporting 50 simultaneous touch points across Windows and Android systems. Wired connections feature a USB-C 3.0 port with 100W Power Delivery, HDMI 2.0 connectivity, and a Duo Screen output to support a secondary display.

Health protection is handled by the ClassroomCare suite. The panel includes Eyesafe 3.0 certification, an RPF 60 blue light protection factor, and a CPF 50 rating for circadian eye protection. The screen and physical accessories feature TÜV and SIAA certifications for germ resistance, blocking 99.9% of common germs. Air safety is managed by built-in sensors that track CO2, PM2.5, and volatile organic compounds in real time.

For school administration, Google EDLA certification brings built-in Google Play Protect to scan for malware. The underlying Android 15 operating system offers administrators strict control over file permissions, camera access, and microphone use. IT teams can manage multiple boards remotely through the centralized Device Management System, while teachers can log in securely using a personal QR code via the Account Management System to instantly restore their custom settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the BenQ Board Pro RP05 go on sale in India and what is the starting price?

A1. The interactive display will be available across India starting June 25, 2026, with prices starting at ₹2,00,000, inclusive of all applicable taxes.

Q2. What makes the AI features on the BenQ RP05 different from other smart boards?

A2. The RP05 features a 10 TOPS Neural Processing Unit that allows generative AI tools to run completely offline directly on the board. This removes any dependence on cloud servers or active internet connections, avoiding the lag typical of older 4 to 6 TOPS systems.

Q3. What sizes are available for the BenQ Board Pro RP05?

A3. The interactive flat panel comes in three distinct sizes to accommodate different classroom layouts: 65 inches (RP6505), 75 inches (RP7505), and 86 inches (RP8605).

Q4. How does the display protect the health of students and teachers during long school hours?

A4. The built-in ClassroomCare suite includes Eyesafe 3.0 blue light management, TÜV and SIAA germ-resistant surfaces that eliminate 99.9% of common germs, and environmental sensors that track CO2, PM2.5, and TVOC levels inside the classroom.

Q5. Is student data safe when teachers use the built-in AI tools?

A5. Yes, BenQ has configured the AI system to maintain privacy. The board does not store or collect any personal data, and information is processed only at the exact moment a tool is actively triggered by the user.