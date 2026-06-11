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Canon India Launches IndiaInMotion Campaign to Support Emerging Filmmakers

Canon India launches IndiaInMotion, an eight-month filmmaker movement mentored by Shakun Batra, introducing the new EOS R6V full frame camera system.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Canon India Launches IndiaInMotion Campaign to Support Emerging Filmmakers

Canon India, a prominent digital imaging company operating in the country since 1997, announced the launch of #IndiaInMotion on June 11, 2026. This eight-month nationwide creator movement aims to support the next generation of filmmakers, visual storytellers, and hybrid content creators across India.

Contents

The company introduced the initiative alongside its expanding video ecosystem, which features the new EOS R6V full-frame camera and the premium RF 20-50 F4L IS USM professional-grade L-series lens. The campaign serves as a collaborative platform for creators to capture and showcase diverse stories rooted in Indian culture, people, and everyday moments.

Key Takeaways

  • Eight-Month Initiative: A nationwide creator movement focusing on learning, visibility, and creative collaboration.
  • New Hardware Ecosystem: Powered by the newly introduced EOS R6V full-frame camera and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM professional-grade lens.
  • Celebrity Mentorship: Acclaimed filmmaker Shakun Batra joins as the face of the campaign to mentor participants.
  • Creator Rewards: Twelve shortlisted creators will receive an EOS R6V kit to shoot original films, with the final winner getting backing for a passion project.
  • Sonic Identity: Features a dedicated campaign soundtrack composed by the popular music duo Maati Baani.

Canon India Launches IndiaInMotion Campaign to Support Emerging FilmmakersCanon India Launches IndiaInMotion Campaign to Support Emerging Filmmakers

Expanding the Indian Creator Economy

The program addresses the growing shift toward video-first storytelling in creative fields like weddings, travel, fashion, and regional digital content. Canon structured the campaign around six distinct thematic categories, which they call ‘Motion Worlds’. These categories comprise Weddings (Emotions in Motion), Travel (Geography in Motion), Festivals (Culture in Motion), Wildlife (Nature in Motion), Fashion (Expression in Motion), and Food (Craft in Motion).

Filmmaker Shakun Batra, known for directing films like Kapoor & Sons and Gehraiyaan, heads the mentorship aspect of the campaign. Batra, who recently entered the AI-led storytelling space with his new venture Jouska AI, will lead community conversations and guide emerging talents. The cinematic entries and digital showcases will also utilize an original soundtrack created by music duo Maati Baani to establish a uniform identity for the campaign.

Vishesh Magoo, Head of the Imaging Communication Business Centre at Canon India, stated that storytelling is becoming increasingly cinematic and creator-driven. He added that the initiative intends to nurture local talent and make high-end cinematic tools more accessible to a broader audience across regional markets.

The campaign will culminate with twelve selected participants receiving the EOS R6V kit to create original short films. Canon India will then select a final grand winner, providing the resources necessary to bring their personal film project to fruition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Canon IndiaInMotion campaign?

A1. It is an eight-month nationwide program designed to support emerging Indian filmmakers and hybrid creators by offering mentorship, technical resources, and platforms to showcase content across six cultural themes.

Q2. Which new products did Canon introduce with this campaign?

A2. Canon introduced its latest full-frame mirrorless video ecosystem led by the EOS R6V camera body and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM professional-grade L-series lens.

Q3. Who is mentoring the creators in this initiative?

A3. Film director Shakun Batra is the official face of the campaign. He will interact with the community and offer creative mentorship to the participating storytellers.

Q4. What prizes can participants win during the campaign?

A4. The top 12 shortlisted creators will receive a complete EOS R6V camera kit to produce an original film, and the final grand winner will receive funding and production support to realize their own passion project.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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