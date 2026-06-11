Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series Goes on Sale in India with Fire TV Integration and Attractive Launch Pricing

Xiaomi has started selling its new TV FX Mini LED Series in India as of June 11, 2026. The big news here is the mix of Quantum Dot Mini LED tech and Amazon Fire TV built right in. You can pick one up online at Mi.com, Amazon India, or just walk into a store. There are several sizes, so you can find one that fits your space. Expect better contrast, more precise brightness, and voice controls out of the box.

Key Takeaways

Multiple Screen Options: The series comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. The 43, 55, and 65-inch models are available immediately, while the 75-inch model will hit the market at a later stage.

The series comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. The 43, 55, and 65-inch models are available immediately, while the 75-inch model will hit the market at a later stage. Advanced Picture Engine: Combines Quantum Dot color accuracy with Mini LED backlighting alongside HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode.

Combines Quantum Dot color accuracy with Mini LED backlighting alongside HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode. Fire TV Built-in: Provides a unified interface for streaming applications, personalized user profiles, and Alexa voice commands.

Provides a unified interface for streaming applications, personalized user profiles, and Alexa voice commands. Gaming Features: Includes a DLG 120Hz Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and MEMC on the 55-inch and higher models.

Includes a DLG 120Hz Game Mode, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and MEMC on the 55-inch and higher models. Special Launch Prices: Introductory pricing starts from Rs 29,999 for the base model, with additional bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 available through select banking partners.

Display Performance and Visual Technology

The primary highlight of the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series is the screen architecture. By pairing Quantum Dot technology with a Mini LED backlight system, the display separates illumination into precise zones. This setup allows the television to handle bright highlights and deep black levels independently, preventing light bleed around bright objects on a dark background.

The 4K Ultra HD panels render content with deep contrast and higher brightness parameters. Xiaomi utilizes its Vivid Picture Engine 2 to dynamically tune color balance and contrast frame by frame. For movie enthusiasts, the inclusion of Filmmaker Mode bypasses standard post-processing artifacts like motion smoothing, displaying films exactly as the directors intended.

Smart Capabilities and Hardware Internals

The integration of Amazon Fire TV shifts the user experience toward content discovery and voice-first operation. Instead of switching inputs between streaming devices, users get direct access to services like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube right from the home screen. The platform features dedicated user profiles that give each individual a tailored home screen with customized watchlists and recommendations. Through Alexa, users can search for specific titles, adjust playback settings, check scores, or control compatible smart home accessories via voice commands.

For device ecosystem connectivity, the televisions support Apple AirPlay 2 and Miracast, allowing screen mirroring from iOS, macOS, and Android platforms. The hardware also supports Bluetooth audio output for pairing with wireless headphones or soundbars, alongside HDMI CEC to bring single-remote control across all connected home devices.

Gaming, Audio, and Physical Form Factor

Gamers looking for responsiveness will find optimized software profiles built directly into the series. While the compact 43-inch model operates at standard parameters, the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models implement a DLG 120Hz mode to lower motion blur during fast-paced gameplay or live sports tracking. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and MEMC automatically help deliver smoother motion and reduced lag whenever supported action content or a console is active.

A premium entertainment setup requires matching audio capabilities. The television range decodes Dolby Audio, DTS, and DTS Virtual to widen the soundstage and clarify dialogue during complex action sequences. Externally, the television line adopts a premium frame design that yields up to a 98 percent screen-to-body ratio, maximizing screen real estate and minimizing visual distractions.

India Pricing, Offers, and Availability

The retail prices for the new television lineup cover multiple consumer price segments and are available across online platforms and offline retail networks.

For the initial launch period, the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED 43-inch model is priced at an introductory rate of Rs 29,999. Moving up in size, the 55-inch variant carries a launch offer price of Rs 39,999, while the 65-inch display is positioned at Rs 59,999. The largest option in the series, the 75-inch unit, is priced at Rs 79,999 for its upcoming release. Buyers can also leverage instant bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on select banking partners to further lower the acquisition cost.

FAQs

Q1. What is the benefit of the QD Mini LED tech used in this series?

A1. The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series layers Quantum Dot particles for enhanced color accuracy over miniature LEDs, which enables deeper contrast, higher brightness, and precise control over light and dark areas of the screen.

Q2. Can I connect my Apple devices to the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series?

A2. Yes, the series natively supports Apple AirPlay 2. This enables users to effortlessly stream videos, music, or mirror screens directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer to the television screen.

Q3. Do all models in the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series support a 120Hz refresh rate?

A3. No, the 120Hz capabilities vary by size. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models feature DLG 120Hz support to create a more responsive experience for supported content, while the smaller 43-inch model does not include this high refresh rate feature.

Q4. What smart platform does this TV series run on, and does it support voice search?

A4. The television range runs on the Amazon Fire TV operating system, granting unified access to thousands of streaming applications. It includes built-in Alexa voice control, allowing users to search for content, handle playback, or manage connected smart home devices using simple voice commands.