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Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India with Leica 5x Periscope Lens and 6500mAh Battery

Xiaomi 17T goes on sale in India starting at ₹54,999 with bank offers. Features Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera and a large 6500mAh battery.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India with Leica 5x Periscope Lens and 6500mAh Battery

Electronics manufacturer Xiaomi India officially started retail sales for its latest premium smartphone, the Xiaomi 17T, across major Indian channels on June 10, 2026. Positioned as a value-focused premium device, the handset introduces premium hardware traits to a more accessible price segment, targeting consumers who want high-tier mobile photography and long battery endurance. The smartphone is now available on Amazon India, the official mi.com online store, and authorized physical retail outlets nationwide.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Pricing Structure: Retail prices start at ₹59,999 for the base variant, which drops to an effective price of ₹54,999 after introductory bank discounts.
  • Camera Hardware: Includes a Leica-engineered triple rear camera layout featuring a 5x optical periscope zoom lens for the first time in the T-series lineup.
  • Battery and Power: Equipped with a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 67W fast wired charging.
  • Display Quality: Features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate and 3500 nits peak brightness.

Xiaomi 17T Goes on Sale in India

Leica Optics and Camera Capabilities

Mobile photography serves as the central focus of the new smartphone. The device features a camera system co-developed with optical specialist Leica, utilizing a Summilux lens arrangement. The primary sensor relies on a 50-megapixel stabilized lens, which operates alongside a secondary ultra-wide sensor.

The primary change for this generation is the inclusion of a Leica periscope telephoto camera capable of 5x true optical zoom. The software integration includes proprietary photo modes like Leica Live Moment and Leica Live Portrait, alongside standard high-dynamic-range video capture up to 4K resolution.

Hardware Specifications and Display

The phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen that balances visibility and handling. The display operates at a 1.5K resolution and handles a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth UI navigation. For outdoor viewability, the display achieves a maximum temporary brightness of 3500 nits. Xiaomi integrated its custom Vision Care system and obtained TÜV Rheinland certifications to minimize eye strain during extended reading or viewing sessions.

Internal processing relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra platform. System performance relies on the custom HyperOS system layer, which incorporates Google Gemini, Circle to Search tools, and proprietary local artificial intelligence utilities. A 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery supplies power, maintaining a thin chassis design while sustaining extended daily operations. The device supports swift recovery via a 67W charging standard.

Variants, Pricing, and Launch Offers

The manufacturer is offering the smartphone in three colors: Violet, Blue, and Black. Buyers can select between two fixed memory and storage configurations at launch. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage edition carries a standard retail price of ₹59,999. The higher-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹64,999.

The introductory phase offers an immediate bank discount of ₹5,000 for full payments or credit card installment plans, which lowers the effective starting prices to ₹54,999 and ₹59,999 respectively. Alternatively, customers can utilize an exchange bonus valued at ₹5,000, though this option cannot be combined with the promotional bank discount. Initial purchases carry a complimentary buyback policy guaranteeing up to 60% value retention for 12 months, alongside temporary premium trial access to Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, and Spotify.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the actual starting price of the Xiaomi 17T during the launch sale?

A1. The base model has a retail price of ₹59,999, but a ₹5,000 immediate bank discount reduces the starting cost to ₹54,999.

Q2. Does the camera system support optical image stabilization?

A2. Yes, the main 50-megapixel camera includes optical stabilization to counter hand shake.

Q3. What processor is used in the Indian variant of the device?

A3. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra mobile processor.

Q4. Can I use the exchange bonus and bank discount together?

A4. No, terms specify that the exchange bonus cannot be combined with the promotional bank discount.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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