Blaupunkt launches Rock and Roll Rave party speaker with 100W output and dual woofers in India

German consumer electronics brand Blaupunkt expanded its audio line-up in India by launching its latest audio system, the Rock and Roll Rave party speaker. The audio product aims to address a common gap in the portable audio market, where many units offer high volume levels but lack deep, physically impactful low frequencies. Priced competitively for Indian buyers, this new system balances power and portability for gatherings and domestic celebrations.

Key Takeaways

Audio Power: Equipped with 100-watt total output and dual 6.5-inch high-performance woofers.

Equipped with 100-watt total output and dual 6.5-inch high-performance woofers. Dedicated Bass Enhancement: Features built-in hardware and software equalisation called Bass Boost technology.

Features built-in hardware and software equalisation called Bass Boost technology. Extended Playback: Offers integrated high-efficiency rechargeable batteries providing up to 12 hours of cordless playback.

Offers integrated high-efficiency rechargeable batteries providing up to 12 hours of cordless playback. Entertainment Bundle: Ships with a complimentary wired microphone specifically tuned for karaoke vocals.

Ships with a complimentary wired microphone specifically tuned for karaoke vocals. Pricing and Availability: Available to purchase online through Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 9,990.

The audio system depends on its internal architecture to deliver clean acoustic responses. By embedding two separate 6.5-inch woofers, the system generates deep low frequencies without producing structural rattle or sonic distortion, even when users turn up the master volume to its peak limit. The system naturally outputs rich audio tones, but it includes an on-board equalisation toggle called Bass Boost. Activating this circuitry instantly amplifies low-end frequencies via software configurations, offering a deep response similar to clubs or professional audio arrangements.

Sukhesh Madaan, CEO of Blaupunkt Audio India, explained that the company intends to create audio experiences that consumers can feel rather than just hear. He stated that the product focuses on engineering clarity and depth so that listeners feel positioned at the center of a musical performance, whether they are playing regular tracks or singing along via the karaoke mode.

Beyond sonic performance, the unit includes visual elements to help set a festive mood. Integrated dynamic neon lighting loops are built directly into the front panel faces. These lights track the tempo and frequency steps of active music tracks, changing their rhythms dynamically to create an immersive environment in open yards or closed living rooms.

The audio system serves both indoor and outdoor events. Its high-efficiency rechargeable internal battery module supports up to 12 hours of continuous operation on a single full charge cycle. For group entertainment, the retail package bundles a dedicated wired microphone. Blaupunkt engineered this microphone capsule specifically to match the audio profile of the main speaker unit, keeping vocals balanced against background music tracks during karaoke sessions.

Blaupunkt maintains an active market presence across more than 90 countries worldwide. Buyers can purchase the Rock and Roll Rave speaker via major Indian e-commerce web portals, including Amazon India and Flipkart, at a retail price of Rs 9,990.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the retail price of the Blaupunkt Rock and Roll Rave speaker in India?

A1. The speaker carries a retail price tag of Rs 9,990 and is available online.

Q2. What is the total sound output and driver size of this audio system?

A2. The speaker delivers a total sound output of 100 watts, driven by dual 6.5-inch high-performance woofers and integrated dual 1-inch tweeters.

Q3. Does the product include a karaoke microphone inside the box?

A3. Yes, the retail box includes a complimentary wired microphone that is custom-tuned to deliver clear vocals through the speaker system.

Q4. How long does the battery last on a single full charge?

A4. The system features high-efficiency rechargeable batteries that offer up to 12 hours of total music playback.

Q5. How does the Bass Boost function alter the audio profile?

A5. When a user presses the dedicated button, the speaker applies advanced software equalisation and amplification to intensify low-end frequencies, making the bass deeper and punchier.