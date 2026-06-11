Bharti Airtel expands network coverage across north India with 2900 new 5G sites

Bharti Airtel expanded its high-speed network infrastructure by deploying more than 2,900 new 5G sites across the Upper North region of India over the last 12 months. The major telecom operator added these mobile sites across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir to handle rising data usage. This large-scale infrastructure expansion provides better network coverage and faster data speeds to millions of mobile users in cities, small towns, and rural areas.

Key Takeaways

Bharti Airtel added over 2,900 new 5G sites across four northern states and union territories during the last year.

The network expansion improves coverage across 77 districts, serving more than 28.6 million customers.

Engineers activated an average of more than eight new sites daily to scale up wireless capacity.

The rollout includes 1,066 sites in Punjab, 954 in Haryana, 276 in Himachal Pradesh, and 619 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The network upgrade improves digital connectivity for individuals, students, local business owners, and government establishments. By adding more base stations, the company provides better support for tasks like high-definition video streaming, online education, quick file downloads, work-from-home applications, and digital transactions.

Bharti Airtel, which functions as one of the top telecommunication firms in India, targeted both crowded cities and remote villages during this upgrade cycle. The company focused heavily on regional development, laying down extensive infrastructure to connect previously underserved areas.

The state-wise distribution of the new infrastructure highlights focused growth. Punjab received the highest share with 1,066 new locations, followed closely by Haryana with 954 setups. The hill state of Himachal Pradesh saw 276 installations, while the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir received 619 new sites to assist users in difficult terrains.

Anupam Arora, Chief Executive Officer for the Upper North region at Bharti Airtel, stated that internet use in these regions is increasing rapidly. The firm aims to stay ahead of this demand by expanding its hardware footprint. Arora mentioned that these localized investments will help close existing connectivity gaps and assist in the digital growth of the entire northern region.

This infrastructure push comes at a time when Indian telecom operators are competing to grab market share by providing better network quality. By maintaining a steady deployment rate of eight sites per day, the company aims to offer stable connectivity without dropouts, helping small businesses scale up and allowing rural consumers to access modern digital services easily.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which states are covered under this new Airtel 5G network expansion?

A1. The network expansion covers four major areas in the Upper North region of India, which includes Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Q2. Exactly how many new 5G sites did Bharti Airtel install in each state?

A2. The company installed 1,066 new sites in Punjab, 954 sites in Haryana, 276 sites in Himachal Pradesh, and 619 sites in Jammu and Kashmir.

Q3. How many total districts and customers will benefit from this telecom upgrade?

A3. This massive infrastructure rollout covers 77 districts in total and directly benefits over 28.6 million telecom customers living in those areas.

Q4. What was the speed of deployment for these new 5G mobile towers?

A4. Bharti Airtel maintained an aggressive deployment schedule, activating an average of more than eight new 5G sites every single day over the past 12 months.