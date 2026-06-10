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Amkette Mozen launches GaNSense series fast chargers in India starting at Rs 799

Amkette Mozen launches the Boost GaNSense series fast chargers in India, featuring GaN3 tech and multi-port options starting at an aggressive Rs 799.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Amkette Mozen launches GaNSense series fast chargers in India starting at Rs 799

Amkette, a familiar name in Indian tech, just launched a new set of fast charging wall adapters under its Mozen brand. The Mozen Boost GaNSense Series comes in four models, from 45W up to 100W. If you’re tired of lugging around a bunch of heavy chargers for your phone, laptop, and tablet, this lineup is meant for you. Prices start at Rs 799 and go up to Rs 3,299. You can buy them right now on all the big online stores in India.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Amkette introduced four new multi-device chargers under its Mozen brand.
  • The series utilizes GaN3 technology to provide high electrical delivery in a small size.
  • Prices start at Rs 799 for the 45W model and go up to Rs 3,299 for the 100W model.
  • Built-in safety mechanisms handle automated device detection and heat control.
  • The adapters support major fast charging protocols for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google.

Mozen Boost Pro 45W 1C GaNSense USB Charger

The parent company Amkette, active for over three decades in the Indian consumer electronics market, designed this series to help users manage multiple devices. Varun Bapna, Director at Amkette, stated that users should not have to think about charging because the hardware should just work. He mentioned that the new wall plugs replace several separate chargers for home, office, and travel use.

The engineering behind the series relies on GaN3 technology, a gallium nitride material that handles power better than old silicon components. This material helps the units generate less heat while keeping the physical size small and easy to carry.

To manage energy distribution, the brand built a charging setup named GaNSense. This system uses four parts. SmartSense identifies the connected device to select the correct speed. PowerSplit divides the electricity among different ports when multiple items connect at the same time. SmartFlux maintains a steady voltage during operation. Finally, VoltSafe protects connected electronics from short circuits and sudden power fluctuations.

Model specifications and pricing

The entry-level model is the Mozen Boost Pro 45W 1C, priced at Rs 799. It features a single USB-C port and supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 alongside iPhone fast charging. It targets users who want a small plug for flagship mobile phones.

Next is the Mozen Boost Pro 67W 1C, selling for Rs 1,399. This package comes with a 2-meter USB-C cable and travel plugs. It supports fast charging methods like OnePlus SuperVooc and Samsung SFC 3.0, replacing separate laptop and phone plugs.

For users managing multiple devices, the Mozen Boost Pro 67W 2C1A costs Rs 1,799. It houses two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, allowing concurrent power to a laptop, a phone, and accessories like earbuds.

The top model is the Mozen Boost Max 100W 3C1A, which costs Rs 3,299. It offers three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It provides up to 100W of total output to run demanding hardware like professional laptops and workstation setups.

The entire series includes options for Indian and US pin types in the box, while European and UK travel plugs are available as extra options. Buyers can purchase these units on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official company website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Amkette Mozen GaNSense chargers in India?

A1. The pricing starts at Rs 799 for the 45W single-port model and goes up to Rs 3,299 for the 100W four-port model.

Q2. Can I use these chargers to run a laptop?

A2. Yes, the 67W and 100W variants provide enough output to run compatible USB-C laptops, tablets, and phones simultaneously.

Q3. Do these chargers support fast charging for OnePlus and Samsung phones?

A3. Yes, the 67W models support charging standards like OnePlus SuperVooc and Samsung Super Fast Charging 3.0.

Q4. What safety features are built into these accessories?

A4. The products utilize VoltSafe protection to prevent issues from overheating, short circuits, and voltage fluctuations.

Q5. Where can Indian consumers buy the Mozen Boost series?

A5. The lineup is available for purchase on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official Amkette website.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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