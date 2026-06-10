Stuffcool launches Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro GaN chargers in India

Stuffcool launched two new compact chargers in India, the Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro, designed to provide fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and lightweight laptops. The company, an Indian tech accessory brand that manufactures products locally, built these devices using Gallium Nitride technology to minimize size while maintaining high power delivery. The single-port Numen 45 stands out as the first Adaptive Voltage Scaling compatible charger in the country, while the Numen 45 Pro introduces dual-port utility for charging two devices at the same time. Both accessories are now available on the official website of the brand and through various physical retail stores across the country.

Key Takeaways

Stuffcool released the Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro chargers in India.

The Numen 45 is a single-port 45W device featuring Adaptive Voltage Scaling technology.

The Numen 45 Pro features dual Type-C ports with a smart 25W and 20W power distribution setup.

Both models support Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 and USB Power Delivery Programmable Power Supply protocols.

Both items are manufactured locally and carry Bureau of Indian Standards certification.

The standard Numen 45 model functions as a single-port Type-C charger that outputs a maximum of 45W. Weighing 110 grams and measuring 6.0 by 3.85 by 3.18 centimeters, it fits easily into small pockets or travel bags. The integration of Adaptive Voltage Scaling helps the device adjust power levels precisely, allowing it to charge compatible premium smartphones up to 50 percent in 20 minutes. It also delivers standard fast charging for Google Pixel phones and Apple laptops like the MacBook Air. Each box includes a 100W 5A Type-C to Type-C cable fitted with an e-Marker chip to regulate power flow safely.

The Numen 45 Pro variant addresses the needs of multi-device users by offering two Type-C ports instead of one. It shares the identical 110-gram weight and physical dimensions of the standard version, preserving portability. When a user connects just one device to either port, the adapter provides the full 45W capability. When a user plugs in two devices simultaneously, the internal system splits the electrical current into a 25W and 20W distribution. This power split allows users to fast-charge a phone and a secondary accessory together without requiring two separate wall adapters.

Safety mechanisms built into the hardware protect connected electronics from common hazards. The internal circuitry contains defensive safeguards against voltage spikes, operating temperatures that exceed safe limits, excessive currents, and short circuits. Because the units meet Bureau of Indian Standards criteria, they are regulated for safe operations on Indian electrical grids.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the difference between Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro?

A1. The standard Numen 45 features a single Type-C port and includes a 100W charging cable in the retail box. The Numen 45 Pro provides two Type-C ports to charge two devices at the same time but does not include a cable.

Q2. Can these chargers power a laptop?

A2. Yes, both models support 45W USB Power Delivery, making them fully compatible with lightweight laptops such as the Apple MacBook Air.

Q3. Do these accessories support fast charging for Samsung devices?

A3. Yes, both models fully support the Samsung Super-Fast Charging 2.0 protocol, which delivers high-speed charging to compatible Samsung flagship phones.

Q4. How does the Numen 45 Pro distribute power when two devices are plugged in?

A4. When both Type-C ports are in active use, the charger allocates 25W of power to one port and 20W to the second port.