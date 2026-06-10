Portronics Launches Titan 35 Power Bank With 20000mAh Battery and Built-in Cables in India

Portronics, a prominent consumer electronics brand in India, expanded its mobile accessories lineup with the launch of the Titan 35 power bank on June 8, 2026. The newly introduced portable charger features a heavy-duty 20,000mAh battery pack designed to cater to the daily charging needs of commuters, professionals, and long-distance travelers. Packed with advanced charging protocols, the accessory eliminates the common problem of carrying messy external wires by integrating the connection cords directly into its body structure.

Key Takeaways

High Capacity: Equipped with a 20,000mAh battery capacity to charge multiple gadgets throughout the day.

Equipped with a 20,000mAh battery capacity to charge multiple gadgets throughout the day. Integrated Cords: Features built-in Type-C and 8-Pin charging cables that also serve as a carrying strap.

Features built-in Type-C and 8-Pin charging cables that also serve as a carrying strap. Speedy Delivery: Supports up to 35W Type-C Power Delivery (PD) fast charging.

Supports up to 35W Type-C Power Delivery (PD) fast charging. Smart Distribution: Uses Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology to regulate power based on device requirements.

Uses Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology to regulate power based on device requirements. Aesthetic and Build: Available in a matte black finish with a lightweight, pocket-friendly form factor.

The main highlighting aspect of the Portronics Titan 35 remains its dual attached cables. Users get a Type-C cable alongside an 8-Pin cable, allowing compatibility with both Android devices and Apple iPhones without needing an extra pair of wires. Interestingly, these cables fold back securely to form a handy loop strap, making it easy to hold the device during transit.

On the performance front, the device pushes up to 35W fast charging via its Type-C Power Delivery system. This level of output makes the backup battery capable of fueling smartphones, tablets, fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and even compatible laptops like the Apple MacBook Air. To enhance charging safety, Portronics implemented Programmable Power Supply technology. This protocol actively matches voltage and current to reduce overheating issues and voltage spikes during extended usage.

Apart from the internal cables, the unit houses a standalone Type-C input-output port and an 18W USB-A output port. These additional connections allow users to plug in other external cords and charge multiple electronic accessories at the same time. A circular digital LED display sits clearly on the front panel, highlighting the exact remaining battery percentage so that owners know precisely when to plug the main block back into a wall socket.

Safety mechanisms form a core part of the device architecture. The brand added multiple defensive layers including short-circuit safety, overcharge protection, advanced thermal control monitoring, fire-retardant external casing material, and a smart chip system to distribute currents evenly.

Regarding pricing, the Portronics Titan 35 carries an official retail price tag of Rs 4,999. However, the company offers it at a special introductory launch rate of Rs 2,049 through its official website. Buyers can also purchase the device on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart or look for it across various offline electronic storefronts across the country. Portronics includes a standard 12-month domestic warranty covering manufacturing defects from the date of purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the total battery capacity of the Portronics Titan 35?

A1. The power bank comes with a total battery capacity of 20,000mAh, which provides multiple charge cycles for standard smartphones and accessories.

Q2. Can I use this power bank to charge an Apple laptop?

A2. Yes, the device supports up to 35W Type-C Power Delivery (PD), which is sufficient to power smaller laptops like the MacBook Air.

Q3. What built-in cables come attached to the device?

A3. The power bank includes two built-in cables: a Type-C cable and an 8-Pin cable, meaning you can charge most modern Android devices and Apple iPhones directly.

Q4. How many devices can the Portronics Titan 35 charge simultaneously?

A4. It can charge multiple devices at once by utilizing the built-in cables alongside the extra Type-C port and the 18W USB-A output port.

Q5. What is the official warranty period for this accessory?

A5. Portronics offers a 12-month manufacturer warranty with the purchase of the Titan 35.