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Haier India Partners With Sony LIV to Stream Roland-Garros 2026 on Connected TVs

Haier India partners with Sony LIV to stream Roland-Garros 2026 on Connected TVs, offering Indian tennis fans an immersive home viewing experience.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Haier India Partners With Sony LIV to Stream Roland-Garros 2026 on Connected TVs

Haier India announced a partnership with streaming platform Sony LIV to broadcast the Roland-Garros 2026 tennis tournament directly to Connected TVs across the country. The collaboration aims to provide Indian tennis enthusiasts with a high-quality, immersive sports viewing experience right from their living rooms. Haier, known as a major player in home appliances and consumer electronics, continues its role as the Official Partner of the prestigious clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Direct Streaming: Indian viewers can watch Roland-Garros 2026 on Connected TVs via the Sony LIV app.
  • Official Partnership: Haier remains the official partner of the French Grand Slam, matching its sports-centric audience engagement plans.
  • Broader Strategy: The alliance fits into Haier’s “Sport-O-Tainment” approach, which links major athletic events with home entertainment setups.

Haier India Partners With Sony LIV to Stream Roland-Garros 2026

Bringing the Clay Court to Indian Living Rooms

The partnership focuses heavily on the growing market of Connected TV users in India. By using Sony LIV’s digital streaming infrastructure, Haier aims to bring the live matches of Roland-Garros closer to premium, digitally active viewers who prefer big-screen entertainment at home. The initiative combines elite sports with home technology, offering fans clean access to tournament broadcasts.

Mr. NS Satish, CEO of Haier Appliances India, stated that the company wants to connect with digital consumers by delivering high-quality sporting events. He noted that as more people look for premium entertainment experiences at home, this partnership bridges the gap between major global sports and home lifestyle technology.

Haier’s Expanding Sports Portfolio

This latest move builds on Haier’s history of sports sponsorships globally and in India. Under its global framework of associating with top-tier organizations, the brand has established presence across multiple international tennis tournaments. Its current and past portfolios include events such as the Australian Open, Mutua Madrid Open, Rolex Paris Masters, Nitto ATP Finals, and the US Open.

Beyond tennis, the company has regularly connected with Indian sports fans through major cricket properties, including the TATA IPL, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. These sponsorships help the brand maintain high visibility among millions of sports viewers.

Deep Operations in the Indian Market

Operating in India since 2003, Haier Appliances India Private Limited functions as a subsidiary of Haier Singapore Investment Holding Pte. Ltd.. The company manages its domestic operations from its headquarters in Greater Noida and runs two manufacturing plants located in Pune and Greater Noida to support local production. Its commercial product lineup features refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, LED TVs, water heaters, deep freezers, and microwave ovens tailored specifically for Indian households.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Where can viewers in India watch Roland-Garros 2026 matches live?

A1. Viewers can stream the live matches on Connected TVs through the Sony LIV application as part of the broadcasting arrangement.

Q2. What role does Haier play in the Roland-Garros 2026 tournament?

A2. Haier is participating directly as an Official Partner of the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Q3. Where are Haier’s main manufacturing facilities located in India?

A3. Haier runs two production facilities in India, located in Pune and Greater Noida.

Q4. What other tennis tournaments does Haier partner with globally?

A4. Haier’s international sports portfolio features major events including the Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon, Mutua Madrid Open, Rolex Paris Masters, and the Nitto ATP Finals.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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