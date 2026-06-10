Infinix launches SMART 20 smartphone in India with 120Hz display and offline calling

Infinix has just launched the SMART 20 in India. The date? June 8, 2026. You get a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5200mAh battery, and something you don’t see every day—offline calling. The base model hits stores on June 12. If you use the right bank offer, you can grab it for Rs 11,999.

Key Takeaways:

The phone is available in India from June 12 in four colors.

It features a 6.78-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device includes an Ultra Link function for offline calls and messages up to 1km.

A MediaTek Helio G81 processor runs the smartphone.

It packs a 5200mAh battery and supports 15W charging.

Design and Display The SMART 20 has a 7.7mm slim profile. It uses a 3D Texture Composite Panel on the back to reduce fingerprints and improve grip. Buyers can choose from four colors: Sunlike Orange, Cloudline Blue, Polaris Titanium, and Shadow Black. The front houses a 6.78-inch Punch-Hole display that reaches 700 nits of peak brightness.

Durability The company tested the phone with over 25,000 drops. It survives drops from 1.5 meters and holds an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. An added oil and greasy touch resistance lets users operate the screen accurately with wet or oily hands.

Hardware and Connectivity A MediaTek Helio G81 chipset powers the device, paired with 4GB of physical RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage up to 2TB using a microSD card. The phone has a 48-month fluency certification to maintain long-term speed. For communication, the Ultra Link feature lets people make calls, send texts, and share images offline within a 1-kilometer radius. It also features Voiceprint Noise Reduction with three modes to improve call clarity in loud areas.

Battery, Camera, and Software A 5200mAh battery keeps the phone running, supported by a 15W charger included in the retail box. The smartphone can also charge other small gadgets via 5W wired reverse charging. Both the front and rear cameras use an 8-megapixel sensor. The camera app includes modes like Super Night, Dual View Video, and Document Scanning. The phone runs on Android 16 with the XOS 16 interface. Users get access to the Folax Voice Assistant, which understands multiple regional languages for tasks like making calls or scanning documents.

Pricing The retail price is Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. With maximum bank offers of Rs 500 applied, the starting price drops to Rs 11,999.

FAQs

Q1. When will the Infinix SMART 20 go on sale in India?

A1. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 12, 2026.

Q2. What processor does the Infinix SMART 20 use?

A2. The device features a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset.

Q3. Does the SMART 20 support offline calling?

A3. Yes, the phone uses an Ultra Link feature that allows offline calls and messages within a 1-kilometer range.

Q4. What is the battery capacity of the SMART 20?

A4. It packs a 5200mAh battery with 15W charging support.