News

Consistent Infosystems launches Vajra, Starvex and Mercury gaming power supplies in India

Consistent Infosystems has launched three new gaming power supplies in India: the Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W. If you're building a PC, these are worth a look.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems launches Vajra, Starvex and Mercury gaming power supplies in India

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware brand, announced the launch of its new gaming power supply units. The new lineup includes three models designed for different computer setups: the Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W. These new units provide stable power to desktop computers built for gaming and heavy workloads.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Three new power supply units: Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W.
  • Features include 80+ Bronze certification and Active PFC technology.
  • The lowest wattage model handles Indian electricity supply variations effectively.
  • Available now through retail partners across India.

Consistent Infosystems launches Vajra,

The new power supplies come with an 80+ Bronze certification, which helps lower electricity waste. They also use Active PFC technology and a DC-to-DC structure to keep the voltage steady during heavy PC usage. To keep the internal components cold, each model includes a 120mm silent cooling fan. The inclusion of black flat cables helps users organize their computer cases better and improves air movement inside the cabinet.

Computer users who build their own machines need a dependable power source to protect their expensive hardware from electrical damage. The Vajra 700W carries the model number CTPS7000 and targets high-end computer configurations. It includes dual PCIe connectors to support demanding graphics cards and processors. The Starvex 600W, model CTPS6000, targets standard gaming and daily work systems. It balances power output and stability for regular use and multitasking. The Mercury 500W, model CTPS5000, is built for entry-level and mid-range computers. Consistent Infosystems states that this specific model handles common power fluctuations in India well, offering a cost-effective choice for system builders.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that the growing computer gaming market in India creates a need for dependable hardware. The brand, which started in New Delhi in 2011, now operates more than 25 branches and 93 service centers nationwide. Consistent Infosystems is an Indian hardware provider that supplies a variety of electronics, networking equipment, and print materials. Since its founding, the brand has grown its product list to over 693 items. They employ over 400 people directly and export goods to 17 different countries. Their network includes 3795 channel partners to help reach a broader consumer base. Recently, industry publications recognized the brand for its sales volumes in motherboards and security cameras. Buyers can purchase the new Vajra, Starvex, and Mercury units through authorized retail stores and distributors across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What models are included in the new Consistent gaming power supply range?

A1. The new lineup features three models: the Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W.

Q2. What hardware specifications do this new power supplies have?

A2. The new models carry an 80+ Bronze certification, feature Active PFC technology, and include a 120mm silent cooling fan.

Q3. Where can I buy these new power supplies?

A3. They are available through Consistent Infosystems authorized retail partners and distribution networks across India.

Amkette Mozen launches GaNSense series fast chargers in India starting at Rs 799
Stuffcool launches Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro GaN chargers in India
Portronics Launches Titan 35 Power Bank With 20000mAh Battery and Built-in Cables in India
Haier India Partners With Sony LIV to Stream Roland-Garros 2026 on Connected TVs
Infinix launches SMART 20 smartphone in India with 120Hz display and offline calling
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India
Next Article Infinix launches SMART 20 smartphone in India with 120Hz display and offline calling Infinix launches SMART 20 smartphone in India with 120Hz display and offline calling
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India
Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
NVIDIA Announces RTX Spark Superchip And Major DLSS Updates At Computex 2026
NVIDIA Announces RTX Spark Superchip And Major DLSS Updates At Computex 2026
By Mahak Aggarwal
OpenAI ChatGPT helps Indian travellers plan custom trips and manage real time logistics this summer
OpenAI ChatGPT helps Indian travellers plan custom trips and manage real time logistics this summer
By Vishal Jain
Lenovo launches local assembled IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 AI laptop in India
Lenovo launches local assembled IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 AI laptop in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan
ASUS Expands Genuine Laptop Battery Replacement
ASUS Expands Genuine Laptop Battery Replacement Network Across India
By Vishal Jain
TEMPT launches ICY portable fan
TEMPT launches ICY portable fan with semiconductor cooling technology in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like