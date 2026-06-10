Consistent Infosystems launches Vajra, Starvex and Mercury gaming power supplies in India

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian IT hardware brand, announced the launch of its new gaming power supply units. The new lineup includes three models designed for different computer setups: the Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W. These new units provide stable power to desktop computers built for gaming and heavy workloads.

Key Takeaways

Three new power supply units: Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W.

Features include 80+ Bronze certification and Active PFC technology.

The lowest wattage model handles Indian electricity supply variations effectively.

Available now through retail partners across India.

The new power supplies come with an 80+ Bronze certification, which helps lower electricity waste. They also use Active PFC technology and a DC-to-DC structure to keep the voltage steady during heavy PC usage. To keep the internal components cold, each model includes a 120mm silent cooling fan. The inclusion of black flat cables helps users organize their computer cases better and improves air movement inside the cabinet.

Computer users who build their own machines need a dependable power source to protect their expensive hardware from electrical damage. The Vajra 700W carries the model number CTPS7000 and targets high-end computer configurations. It includes dual PCIe connectors to support demanding graphics cards and processors. The Starvex 600W, model CTPS6000, targets standard gaming and daily work systems. It balances power output and stability for regular use and multitasking. The Mercury 500W, model CTPS5000, is built for entry-level and mid-range computers. Consistent Infosystems states that this specific model handles common power fluctuations in India well, offering a cost-effective choice for system builders.

Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that the growing computer gaming market in India creates a need for dependable hardware. The brand, which started in New Delhi in 2011, now operates more than 25 branches and 93 service centers nationwide. Consistent Infosystems is an Indian hardware provider that supplies a variety of electronics, networking equipment, and print materials. Since its founding, the brand has grown its product list to over 693 items. They employ over 400 people directly and export goods to 17 different countries. Their network includes 3795 channel partners to help reach a broader consumer base. Recently, industry publications recognized the brand for its sales volumes in motherboards and security cameras. Buyers can purchase the new Vajra, Starvex, and Mercury units through authorized retail stores and distributors across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What models are included in the new Consistent gaming power supply range?

A1. The new lineup features three models: the Vajra 700W, Starvex 600W, and Mercury 500W.

Q2. What hardware specifications do this new power supplies have?

A2. The new models carry an 80+ Bronze certification, feature Active PFC technology, and include a 120mm silent cooling fan.

Q3. Where can I buy these new power supplies?

A3. They are available through Consistent Infosystems authorized retail partners and distribution networks across India.