Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India

Blaupunkt expanded its smart television portfolio in India by launching a new line of compact premium televisions equipped with Google TV 5.0. The German electronics consumer brand is focusing on buyers who require advanced display and modern streaming software for smaller rooms. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes, the models use Quantum Dot technology and carry an aggressive starting price of Rs 11,499. The entire lineup is available for purchase exclusively through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

Platform Upgrade : The lineup runs on the latest Google TV 5.0 operating system, giving users access to custom entertainment curation and a large applications catalog.

: The lineup runs on the latest Google TV 5.0 operating system, giving users access to custom entertainment curation and a large applications catalog. Audio Focus : Each model features 48W box speakers along with Dolby Digital Plus decoding for enhanced acoustic performance.

: Each model features 48W box speakers along with Dolby Digital Plus decoding for enhanced acoustic performance. Hardware Profile : The devices utilize an ARM Cortex A55 quad-core silicon chip coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage space.

: The devices utilize an ARM Cortex A55 quad-core silicon chip coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board storage space. Target Audience: The smaller panel sizes are curated specifically for both modest metropolitan apartments and commercial spaces.

Hardware and Display Capabilities

The brand introduces a thin bezel-less frame that holds a high-contrast QLED panel. Depending on the model variant chosen, the panels provide either HD Ready or Full HD picture clarity. The displays also sport a standard 60Hz refresh rate, which regulates motion blur when watching swift sports matches or running electronic games.

Under the chassis, the internal system relies on an ARM Cortex A55 quad-core central processor. The inclusion of 1GB RAM handles regular menu navigation, while the 8GB storage module leaves room for local application files. For external accessories, the physical dashboard includes three HDMI connection slots, two USB media drives, an digital optical sound out port, and a legacy headphone interface. Wireless network paths are covered by dual-band Wi-Fi channels and a Bluetooth 5.0 link.

Sound Architecture and Smart Software

Blaupunkt uses its historical acoustic lineage to differentiate these budget models. The TVs house a dual box speaker setup pushing out 48W of total audio volume. The multi-channel system supports Dolby Digital Plus algorithms to enrich dialogue clarity and environmental separation during movie playbacks.

The Google TV 5.0 implementation simplifies how viewers browse across different streaming media. The software environment houses more than 10,000 downloadable programs via the Google Play Store. Mainstream platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video come pre-installed out of the box. Users can project media straight from mobile devices using the native Chromecast or Miracast features, or trigger hands-free commands with Google Assistant voice search buttons on the remote control.

Retail Availability and Pricing

Super Plantronics Private Limited, which operates as the brand licensee for Blaupunkt televisions inside India, noted that smaller panel tiers face regular local demand. Consumers require modern software attributes without needing to buy massive screens that overcrowd physical rooms.

The new variants carry the following price tags on Flipkart:

The entry-level 32-inch variant retails for Rs 11,499.

The mid-tier 40-inch version costs Rs 16,499.

The top-tier 43-inch option sells for Rs 17,499.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What operating system version operates on these new Blaupunkt televisions?

A1. The new televisions are powered by the Google TV 5.0 platform, which offers updated user profile customisation and simplified content curation.

Q2. Are these televisions capable of outputting 4K resolution?

A2. No, these compact screen options focus on affordability and offer either HD Ready or Full HD resolutions based on the specific display size.

Q3. What is the total sound performance available on the new series?

A3. The series features integrated box speakers capable of a 48W total sound output, backed by Dolby Digital Plus software decoding.

Q4. Where can consumers purchase these smart televisions in India?

A4. The new lineup is sold exclusively online through Flipkart starting from June 8, 2026.