Sony India Launches BRAVIA Theatre Home Audio Lineup

Sony India expanded its premium home audio catalog on June 24, 2026, by launching the new BRAVIA Theatre device range. The newly introduced lineup consists of the flagship wireless home theatre setup named BRAVIA Theatre Trio, alongside two separate soundbar models, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 and Bar 5. To complete the spatial setup, the company introduced the Theatre Sub 9 and Sub 8 wireless subwoofers, together with the Rear 9 and Rear 8 wireless surround speakers. The entire collection focuses on providing scalable multi-channel home audio options for Indian consumers looking to upgrade their living room entertainment.

Key Takeaways

The flagship BRAVIA Theatre Trio uses distinct standalone speakers for the front left, right, and centre channels rather than a single soundbar frame.

These new audio models natively support spatial audio formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced.

A new Direct Connect option permits compatible BRAVIA televisions to connect directly to the subwoofers and rear modules without requiring any central soundbar.

Retail availability begins staggered rollouts in India from July 1 through August 18, 2026, via official Sony outlets and partner online platforms.

Technical Architecture and System Capabilities

The premium BRAVIA Theatre Trio represents a change from traditional long-bar hardware designs. By separating the front stage into three independent physical speaker housings, it widens the front listening sweet spot for modern large screens. When you pair the Trio system with the premium Sub 9 wireless subwoofer and Rear 9 surround speakers, the integrated 360 Spatial Sound Mapping system creates up to 24 phantom channels to fill out empty acoustic spaces.

For more standard hardware form factors, the BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 houses nine internal speaker units. This design includes specialized up-firing height drivers, side-firing speakers, and four passive radiators built into a sleek chassis. The more accessible BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 relies on a 3.1-channel architecture that includes a dedicated central channel for clear vocal output and bundles a wireless companion subwoofer directly inside the retail package. Both soundbar units feature Sound Field Optimization, which automatically measures your room geometry to adjust the frequency response. When linked with compatible BRAVIA televisions, the systems activate Voice Zoom 3 algorithms to isolate and clarify dialog tracks during heavy action sequences.

The standalone active subwoofers manage low frequencies using high-output amplifiers and rigid materials. The large BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 outputs 600W of power through dual opposing drivers inside a specialized vibration-cancelling layout. The companion BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 delivers a 300W maximum output. Both models use aluminum diaphragm cones to limit audio distortion when pushing low-frequency volume peaks. To finish the system setup, the wireless Rear 9 and Rear 8 modules offer wall-mountable form factors with built-in up-firing drivers to manage vertical surround sound placement.

Indian Market Pricing and Availability Schedule

Sony India will distribute the new home audio components across official Sony Center outlets, exclusive retail partners, and major online stores like Amazon India.

The top-tier BRAVIA Theatre Trio goes on sale starting July 1, 2026, carrying a maximum retail price of INR 2,39,990 and a promotional best buy price of INR 1,69,990. The premium BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 soundbar also launches on July 1, 2026, priced at an MRP of INR 99,990 with a best buy rate of INR 82,990.

For companion wireless surround setups, the high-end BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 launches on July 1, 2026, at an MRP of INR 74,990 and a best buy price of INR 58,990. The companion BRAVIA Theatre Rear 8 hits shelves on the same day, carrying an MRP of INR 44,990 and a best buy price of INR 39,990.

The standalone deep bass components arrive slightly later in the summer season. Both subwoofers go on sale on August 3, 2026. The flagship 600W BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9 holds an MRP of INR 94,990 with a best buy figure of INR 79,990. The smaller 300W BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 launches at an MRP of INR 42,990 and a best buy price of INR 34,990. Lastly, the entry-tier BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 soundbar package arrives on August 18, 2026, priced at an MRP of INR 37,990 and a best buy target of INR 29,990.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How does the BRAVIA Theatre Trio differ from traditional soundbars?

A1. The BRAVIA Theatre Trio separates the standard front audio bar into three individual physical speaker enclosures for the left, right, and centre positions, which creates a much wider acoustic field for large TVs.

Q2. Can I use the new BRAVIA Theatre subwoofers without buying a soundbar?

A2. Yes, the new BRAVIA Direct Connect feature enables compatible BRAVIA televisions to establish a direct wireless audio link to the Sub 9, Sub 8, Rear 9, or Rear 8 modular speakers without needing a soundbar plugged in.

Q3. What spatial audio formats do these new home audio setups support?

A3. The entire lineup offers native decoding for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, while the higher-end Bar 7 soundbar and Trio models include official IMAX Enhanced support.