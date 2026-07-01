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Meta Hosts Guwahati Event for Northeast India Small Businesses to Boost Digital Growth

Meta organizes an event in Guwahati for Northeast India MSMEs on World MSME Day to share strategies using AI and WhatsApp for business expansion.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Meta Hosts Guwahati Event for Northeast India Small Businesses to Boost Digital Growth

Meta organized a regional event in Guwahati for small business owners from across Northeast India to highlight their digital growth journeys on World MSME Day. Nearly 350 entrepreneurs from the region attended the gathering, highlighting how local enterprises are scaling operations using online tools. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form a major part of the country’s online marketplace, representing more than 92% of all business entities using Meta applications in India. Local creators, retailers, and artisans shared how digital platforms help them bypass traditional geographic constraints to reach buyers nationwide.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • More than 92% of all business accounts on Meta platforms in India are micro, small, and medium enterprises.
  • Around 350 small business owners from Northeast India gathered at the Guwahati meet.
  • Automation tools like Advantage+ Shopping campaigns helped local businesses like Woolah Tea achieve a 600% growth in orders within six months.
  • Over 200,000 small firms in India use Click-to-WhatsApp advertisements every month to interact with customers.
  • An IPSOS study reveals that 73% of rural users discover new products and brands using Meta platforms.

Shifting Toward Automation and Artificial Intelligence

Small businesses use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp daily to build brands, find new customers, and grow revenues despite operating with limited resources and small teams. These homegrown brands, artisans, local retailers, and online creators represent the growing ambition of the Northeast business community. Previously restricted by physical boundaries, these small setups can now use internet resources to get discovered and expand outside their states.

Artificial intelligence tools now assist these businesses to automate their advertising campaigns and generate marketing media quickly. Tools like the Advantage+ suite make advanced advertising capabilities accessible to small setups.

Upamanyu Borkakoty, the founder of Woolah Tea, stated that his firm used Meta advertisements for four years. Shifting focus to the automated Advantage+ shopping campaigns helped his firm increase orders by over 600% within six months. He mentioned his appreciation for a regional gathering that brings recognition to small businesses in the Northeast.

Similarly, Rimjim Deka, the founder of Littlebox India, shared that her business utilizes online tools to scale operations. Her brand uses Instagram to build a community and employs partnership advertisements to grow its reach across India.

Conversational Messaging Tools Assist Local Retailers

Apart from artificial intelligence, business messaging serves as another primary growth tool for local setups. WhatsApp functions as an operational tool where entrepreneurs handle consumer conversations, list products, and complete sales.

In India, more than 200,000 small companies utilize Click-to-WhatsApp advertisements monthly to connect with consumers directly. Features including digital product catalogues, quick replies, and labels help small teams give fast, personalized responses while maintaining simple operations.

Data on Regional Consumer Discoveries

A recent market study by research firm IPSOS highlights the shifting consumer habits in the country’s online space. The data shows that 97% of surveyed individuals view online videos daily on Meta applications. Furthermore, 73% of surveyed users living in rural areas find new products and brands through these social applications. The research indicates that these platforms influence product discovery for 81% of buyers and affect final purchase choices for 47% of users.

Punam Gogoi, the founder of CareerClass, explained that students select courses based on credibility rather than just viewing advertisements. She added that digital tools assist her organization in converting basic public awareness into trusted consumer relationships.

The Guwahati meeting provided an open platform for business owners to build local networks and discuss practical growth methods as regional markets adapt to internet-based shopping.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What was the main focus of the Meta event in Guwahati?

A1. The event gathered small business owners from Northeast India to discuss how local enterprises use artificial intelligence tools and messaging platforms like WhatsApp to expand their businesses and find new customers.

Q2. What percentage of Indian businesses on Meta platforms are MSMEs?

A2. More than 92% of all business entities that utilize Meta platforms in India belong to the micro, small, and medium enterprises sector.

Q3. How many businesses use Click-to-WhatsApp ads in India?

A3. More than 200,000 small businesses in India utilize Click-to-WhatsApp advertisements every month to generate leads and converse directly with buyers.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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