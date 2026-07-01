Samsung Launches Galaxy A27 5G in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and Six Years of Updates

Samsung expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio in India by announcing the Galaxy A27 5G. The newest addition to the Galaxy A series introduces an Infinity-O display design that replaces the waterdrop notch of its predecessor. Built with an emphasis on daily reliability and mobile intelligence, the device brings advanced software tools and hardware capabilities down to an affordable price segment. The phone will officially go on sale in India starting July 3 across multiple offline and online platforms.

Key Takeaways

Display Upgrade: Comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole camera styling.

Comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole camera styling. Processor Shift: Powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform instead of an Exynos processor.

Powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform instead of an Exynos processor. Camera Setup: Features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation alongside a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 12MP front camera.

Features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation alongside a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 12MP front camera. Long Software Support: Promises six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades alongside six years of security updates.

Promises six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades alongside six years of security updates. Pricing and Launch: Starts at Rs 28,999 for the base variant, with early buyers getting a flat Rs 3,000 bank or UPI cashback discount.

Design and Display Quality

The Galaxy A27 5G measures 7.8 mm in thickness and weighs 200 grams, ensuring comfortable hand use throughout the day. Moving away from older styling, the balanced bezels and a tiny punch-hole for the camera increase usable screen real estate while cutting down visual distractions. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate to enable smooth animations during web browsing or mobile gaming. Furthermore, the panel gets protection from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ to resist accidental drops and scratches.

Hardware Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor features an octa-core setup clocked up to 2.4GHz. Coupled with fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options, the mobile platform increases power efficiency and data speed over older models. Storage capacity can also be expanded up to 2TB using a hybrid microSD card slot.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone, supporting 25W fast charging to replenish the cell quickly. For security, Samsung Knox Vault provides hardware-backed safety for sensitive user credentials. The device also gets an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

The smartphone incorporates multiple AI utilities that assist with daily tasks. Circle to Search with Google now identifies multiple individual items in a single frame and allows virtual try-ons directly from search feeds. The Voice Recorder app uses Voice Transcription to convert speech to text and instantly translate files across 22 languages. Users can pick from AI assistants like Google Gemini or Perplexity, while a deeply integrated Bixby agent handles phone settings via regular voice prompts.

In terms of optics, the triple camera arrangement houses a 50MP main sensor with OIS for blur-free photography and 4K video recording. It is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, the new 12MP selfie camera relies on high dynamic range tracking to deliver natural colors in tricky lighting environments.

Pricing and Color Options

Available from July 3, the handset comes in Light Green, Light Pink, and Black colors. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 28,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage costs Rs 31,999, whereas the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage edition carries a price tag of Rs 37,499.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy A27 5G in India?

A1. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 28,999, with a Rs 3,000 instant bank or UPI cashback available during launch.

Q2. How long will Samsung support this smartphone with software updates?

A2. Samsung offers six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades along with six years of security updates from the launch date.

Q3. Which processor powers the Galaxy A27 5G?

A3. The device uses the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform paired with an Adreno 710 GPU.

Q4. Does the phone come with expandable storage or a headphone jack?

A4. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot, but it routes audio via the Type-C port instead of a traditional 3.5mm jack.