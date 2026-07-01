Sonos Launches Premium Premium Audio Lineup in India Ahead of FIFA World Cup Match Screenings

Sonos expands its premium audio presence in India with a specialized speaker lineup designed to capture the stadium atmosphere for fans tracking the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company is positioning its latest soundbars and subwoofers as the central solution for family match screenings and live sports viewing. By targeting Indian households preparing for the upcoming global football tournament, the multiroom audio brand wants to bring multi-directional commentary and balanced crowd audio directly into local living rooms.

Key Takeaways

Main Setup: The flagship Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub Gen 4 premium subwoofer provide cinematic audio for main viewing spaces.

The flagship Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub Gen 4 premium subwoofer provide cinematic audio for main viewing spaces. Spatial Tracking: The Era 300 standalone speaker offers six-driver spatial tracking to replicate stadium seating acoustics.

The Era 300 standalone speaker offers six-driver spatial tracking to replicate stadium seating acoustics. Multiroom Layout: The Era 100 handles compact rooms, while the weather-resistant Move 2 focuses on portable outdoor post-match tracking.

Flagship Audio Gear for Living Rooms

The flagship combination features the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar priced at ₹99,999 and the Sub Gen 4 wireless subwoofer priced at ₹59,999. Sonos uses its proprietary Sound Motion technology inside the Arc Ultra to physically separate the commentary from the ambient crowd noise. This design expands the horizontal soundstage so viewers can follow ball tracking, and whistle blows across the pitch. When the soundbar connects with the Sub Gen 4, the low-frequency bass drivers handle deep stadium chants without rattling structural walls or causing acoustic distortion.

Immersive Spatial Sound and Multiroom Coverage

For fans looking for standalone audio, the Sonos Era 300 costs ₹50,999 and contains a custom six-driver system. These physical drivers point left, right, forward, and upward to project sound waves off your walls and ceiling. This directionality provides spatial audio that places the listener in the middle of the stadium stands.

Indian homes often require multiroom coverage as family members move between the kitchen, bedrooms, and lounges during half-time breaks. The Sonos Era 100 costs ₹29,999 and fits into small corners using dual angled tweeters to maintain balanced stereo dispersion. The portable option is the Sonos Move 2, priced at ₹39,999, which offers a 24-hour continuous battery life and weather-resistant sealing. The Move 2 allows users to carry live commentary out to balconies or garden patios without losing connection to the primary television source. Both portable and stationary units use Trueplay tuning to analyze surrounding walls and adjust audio outputs automatically based on room furniture.

All products are available across India through Amazon and the official Sonos online channel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Can I use the Sonos Era 300 with the Arc Ultra soundbar?

A1. Yes, you can pair two Era 300 speakers with the Arc Ultra soundbar and a Sub Gen 4 to create a dedicated multi-channel surround sound system for live sports.

Q2. How does Trueplay tuning improve football match commentary?

A2. Trueplay tuning uses speaker microphones to test how sound reflects off walls and furniture, adjusting the equalization so commentary remains clear even in echoing rooms.

Q3. Can the Sonos Move 2 withstand outdoor rain or dust during screenings?

A3. Yes, the Sonos Move 2 features a durable weather-resistant design built to operate safely across diverse outdoor conditions and indoor spaces.