News

Haier India Launches P7 Pro Smart TV Series With Built In Subwoofer And Gemini AI

Haier India launches its new HQLED P7 Pro smart TV series with Google TV, Gemini support, and a 50W sound system starting at Rs 35,990.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Haier India Launches P7 Pro Smart TV Series With Built In Subwoofer And Gemini AI

Haier Appliances India officially released its new HQLED P7 Pro smart television lineup for the Indian market on June 19, 2026. The entry price for this model starts at INR 35,990, and units are already available at retail locations across the country. The device range combines the Google TV platform with Google Gemini voice support, a 50W 2.1-channel audio array with a built-in subwoofer, and specialized hardware features built specifically for local media consumption habits and video gamers.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The new model line features five display options ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches.
  • Retail pricing begins at INR 35,990 for the base variant, scaling up to INR 90,990 for the largest display option.
  • Sound systems use a 50W setup, with models sized 55 inches and above including an integrated subwoofer.
  • Software relies on Google TV containing Gemini voice assistant capabilities for search requests.
  • The brand provides a three-year manufacturer warranty for every purchase in this range.

Haier India Launches P7 Pro Smart TV Series

Audio and Display Specifications

The television models apply HQLED display technology to cover 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, maintaining color accuracy across varied room brightness levels. Visual processing relies on Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats on options that are 50 inches and larger to deliver high contrast ratios and clear dark scene performance. To adjust playback, automated processing routines analyze frames using a series of specialized artificial intelligence features. An automated contrast manager adjusts highlights frame by frame, while separate software modules handle color tracking, movement smoothing, and noise minimization to clear up grain in dark scenes.

For audio performance, the series relies on a 50W system. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models use a 2.1-channel configuration that incorporates a dedicated internal subwoofer to capture low-frequency sound effects. This audio hardware works together with Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics tuning to space out audio tracks around a room.

Software and Gaming Capabilities

The company chose Google TV as the core operating system, which compiles recommendations from individual streaming services. The inclusion of Gemini lets buyers use hands-free verbal controls to manage connected home hardware or check details using general search queries. Under the hood, 2GB of RAM handles operational tasks while 32GB of internal storage accommodates application downloads and system files.

For gaming, the hardware supports a 120Hz refresh rate through Dual Line Gate technology, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode to limit input delay. A specialized configuration overlay gives quick access to frame rates and screen adjustments during active sessions. Additional utilities include screen mirroring through HaiCast, Bluetooth 5.1, and a dedicated mode that lets users play music directly through the television speakers from a mobile phone. The physical shell uses a unibody structure with narrow borders, while the display panels carry low blue light certification from TÜV Rheinland.

Pricing and Store Availability

The base 43-inch display option costs INR 35,990. Upgrading to the 50-inch version costs INR 43,490, and the 55-inch display is priced at INR 49,990. The premium end of the lineup includes the 65-inch model for INR 67,990 and the 75-inch option for INR 90,990.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which models in this series come with a built-in subwoofer?

A1. The integrated subwoofer is included on the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.

Q2. What is the standard manufacturer warranty period?

A2. The company offers a three-year warranty coverage period on all display sizes in this series.

Q3. Does the system support hands-free voice commands? 

A3. Yes, the televisions include hands-free voice control utilizing the Google Gemini assistant to search for media or adjust parameters.

Q4. What gaming features are included in these models?

A4. The televisions offer a 120Hz refresh rate using Dual Line Gate, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a dedicated game settings overlay.

Xiaomi Launches REDMI Turbo 5 in India Starting at INR 35,999
OnePlus Announces OnePlus N6 With Large 8000mAh Battery and Five-Year Smooth Performance
Sony India Joins Hands With Music Artists G.V. Prakash Kumar and EPR Iyer to Focus on Indian Audio Market
Livpure Launches 17 Experiential Retail Studios Across India for Product Discovery
Adobe Expands Creative Agent Across Firefly and Creative Cloud Apps
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article OnePlus Announces OnePlus N6 With Large 8000mAh Battery OnePlus Announces OnePlus N6 With Large 8000mAh Battery and Five-Year Smooth Performance
Next Article Xiaomi Launches REDMI Turbo 5 in India Starting at INR 35,999 Xiaomi Launches REDMI Turbo 5 in India Starting at INR 35,999
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

ASUS Launches New Chromebook Lineup in India Available via Amazon and ASUS eShop
ASUS Launches New Chromebook Lineup in India Available via Amazon and ASUS eShop
By Gauri
Livpure Expands Retail Network and Adds More Women to Workforce at Manesar Plant
Livpure Expands Retail Network and Adds More Women to Workforce at Manesar Plant
By Vishal Jain
LG Electronics Launches French Door Refrigerators
LG Electronics Launches French Door Refrigerators with Auto Ice Maker in India
By Aditi Sharma
Stuffcool launches Nido 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank with 25W fast charging in India
Stuffcool launches Nido 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank with 25W fast charging in India
By Gauri
Pokémon Champions Launches on Mobile Devices to Bring Quick Turn Based Battles
Pokémon Champions Launches on Mobile Devices to Bring Quick Turn Based Battles
By Vishal Jain
JBL launches Live 780NC and Live 680NC wireless headphones in India
JBL launches Live 780NC and Live 680NC wireless headphones in India
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like