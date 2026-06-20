Haier India Launches P7 Pro Smart TV Series With Built In Subwoofer And Gemini AI

Haier Appliances India officially released its new HQLED P7 Pro smart television lineup for the Indian market on June 19, 2026. The entry price for this model starts at INR 35,990, and units are already available at retail locations across the country. The device range combines the Google TV platform with Google Gemini voice support, a 50W 2.1-channel audio array with a built-in subwoofer, and specialized hardware features built specifically for local media consumption habits and video gamers.

Key Takeaways

The new model line features five display options ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches.

Retail pricing begins at INR 35,990 for the base variant, scaling up to INR 90,990 for the largest display option.

Sound systems use a 50W setup, with models sized 55 inches and above including an integrated subwoofer.

Software relies on Google TV containing Gemini voice assistant capabilities for search requests.

The brand provides a three-year manufacturer warranty for every purchase in this range.

Audio and Display Specifications

The television models apply HQLED display technology to cover 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, maintaining color accuracy across varied room brightness levels. Visual processing relies on Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats on options that are 50 inches and larger to deliver high contrast ratios and clear dark scene performance. To adjust playback, automated processing routines analyze frames using a series of specialized artificial intelligence features. An automated contrast manager adjusts highlights frame by frame, while separate software modules handle color tracking, movement smoothing, and noise minimization to clear up grain in dark scenes.

For audio performance, the series relies on a 50W system. The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models use a 2.1-channel configuration that incorporates a dedicated internal subwoofer to capture low-frequency sound effects. This audio hardware works together with Dolby Atmos and Total Sonics tuning to space out audio tracks around a room.

Software and Gaming Capabilities

The company chose Google TV as the core operating system, which compiles recommendations from individual streaming services. The inclusion of Gemini lets buyers use hands-free verbal controls to manage connected home hardware or check details using general search queries. Under the hood, 2GB of RAM handles operational tasks while 32GB of internal storage accommodates application downloads and system files.

For gaming, the hardware supports a 120Hz refresh rate through Dual Line Gate technology, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode to limit input delay. A specialized configuration overlay gives quick access to frame rates and screen adjustments during active sessions. Additional utilities include screen mirroring through HaiCast, Bluetooth 5.1, and a dedicated mode that lets users play music directly through the television speakers from a mobile phone. The physical shell uses a unibody structure with narrow borders, while the display panels carry low blue light certification from TÜV Rheinland.

Pricing and Store Availability

The base 43-inch display option costs INR 35,990. Upgrading to the 50-inch version costs INR 43,490, and the 55-inch display is priced at INR 49,990. The premium end of the lineup includes the 65-inch model for INR 67,990 and the 75-inch option for INR 90,990.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which models in this series come with a built-in subwoofer?

A1. The integrated subwoofer is included on the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.

Q2. What is the standard manufacturer warranty period?

A2. The company offers a three-year warranty coverage period on all display sizes in this series.

Q3. Does the system support hands-free voice commands?

A3. Yes, the televisions include hands-free voice control utilizing the Google Gemini assistant to search for media or adjust parameters.

Q4. What gaming features are included in these models?

A4. The televisions offer a 120Hz refresh rate using Dual Line Gate, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and a dedicated game settings overlay.