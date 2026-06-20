Xiaomi Launches REDMI Turbo 5 in India Starting at INR 35,999

Xiaomi India started sales for its newest smartphone, the REDMI Turbo 5, on June 19, 2026. Available from 12:00 PM across online and offline channels, this device serves as the current performance leader in the budget-friendly REDMI lineup. The company positions this smartphone for users seeking fast processing speeds, long battery runtimes, and a premium build. Buyers can purchase the phone through Mi.com, Amazon India, and brick-and-mortar Xiaomi Retail stores.

Key Takeaways

Starting Price: The base variant sells for a net effective price of ₹35,999 after bank discounts.

The base variant sells for a net effective price of ₹35,999 after bank discounts. Processor: It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. Battery and Charging: Features a 7540mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Features a 7540mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging. Display Quality: Features a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 3500 nits.

Features a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 3500 nits. Software Support: Ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 3, promising four years of Android OS upgrades.

The REDMI Turbo 5 features hardware designed to handle heavy daily applications and mobile gaming. Xiaomi equipped the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor. The base model includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The higher-tier model upgrades the internal hardware to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra memory alongside 256GB of storage. To manage heat during long gaming sessions, the phone uses a 3D IceLoop cooling setup combined with Game Turbo Wild Boost software tweaks to maintain high frame rates.

Battery life stands out as a core feature of this new model. The 7540mAh battery utilizes 16% Silicon-Carbon technology to fit a high capacity into a standard phone chassis. The retail box includes a 100W retail charger that fills the battery to 51% in 30 minutes. Users can also charge wireless earbuds or secondary phones using the 27W reverse charging feature.

The phone uses a 1.5K AMOLED display panel that hits 3500 nits at peak brightness for clear visibility under direct sunlight. The display supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 12-bit color depth, and Dolby Vision playback. For night reading, 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming helps reduce eye fatigue. Audio comes from dual stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos audio standards.

For photography, the back panel houses a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with a wide f/1.5 aperture. The main camera uses optical and electronic stabilization to keep video clips steady at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Software additions include a rapid burst mode called Turbo Snap and an integrated artificial intelligence suite for photo editing.

The body uses an aerospace-grade metal frame, double-sided glass panels, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The chassis carries IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings to protect against dust and high-pressure water jets. A unique motorsport-inspired Pixel Matrix ring light array sits on the back to blink for incoming notifications, phone calls, and music tracks.

The device runs the Xiaomi HyperOS 3 platform. This operating system brings integrated Google Gemini tools, Circle to Search, and HyperConnect connectivity options for linking with other Xiaomi hardware. The manufacturer guarantees four generations of Android system upgrades and six years of security patches.

Xiaomi offers the phone in Turbo White, Nitro Blue, and Asphalt Black. The 8GB variant has a retail price of ₹37,999, lowered to ₹35,999 after an instant bank discount. The 12GB memory variant carries a retail price of ₹40,999, which drops to ₹38,999 with the same bank promotion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the REDMI Turbo 5 and does it support fast charging?

A1. The phone carries a 7540mAh Silicon-Carbon battery. It supports 100W fast charging via the bundled adapter and offers 27W reverse wired charging.

Q2. What are the available storage variants and prices in India?

A2. The phone comes in two versions: an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for a net price of ₹35,999, and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for a net price of ₹38,999.

Q3. What processor powers the new REDMI Turbo 5?

A3. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

Q4. How long will Xiaomi support this device with software updates?

A4. Xiaomi provides four years of major Android operating system upgrades and six years of regular security updates.

Q5. Does the phone have water and dust protection?

A5. Yes, the phone features triple certification with IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance.