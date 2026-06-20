Samsung Teases Galaxy M47 5G Launch in India on Amazon

Samsung India is preparing to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup with the upcoming launch of the Galaxy M47 5G. The tech company confirmed the arrival of the new device through a dedicated microsite on Amazon, indicating a release in the country very soon. Aimed primarily at young Indian consumers, this device is part of the Galaxy M series, which originally debuted in 2019 under the company’s local manufacturing initiative. The smartphone will be sold through Amazon India and the official online store of the brand.

Key Takeaways

Availability The device will sell online via Amazon India and Samsung stores.

The device will sell online via Amazon India and Samsung stores. Design It features a flat rear panel with a matte crimson finish and a triple rear camera module.

It features a flat rear panel with a matte crimson finish and a triple rear camera module. Processor Benchmark listings reveal a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core chip.

Benchmark listings reveal a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core chip. Battery It includes a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

It includes a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Software The phone is expected to run Android 16 with the One UI 8 interface out of the box.

Design and Aesthetic Changes

The official promotional banner provides a clear look at the aesthetic choices for this new device. The phone comes in a deep crimson color variant with a dark matte texture across the back panel. This contrasts with bright metallic red accents placed around the outer frame edges and the camera housing. Samsung has opted for a boxy frame design with rounded corners rather than heavily curved sides. A pill-shaped camera module sits on the top-left corner, holding three camera lenses alongside an LED flash. For security, the right edge has a small indentation that functions as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

Expected Hardware and Performance

While the manufacturer has not detailed every specification, public certification databases and benchmarking platforms reveal key internal components. The phone recently appeared on Geekbench and the Bureau of Indian Standards website under the model number SM-M476B. The listings show that the device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. This octa-core setup utilizes four performance cores running at a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz, alongside four efficiency cores running at 1.8GHz. The smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which users can expand by up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. This setup helps everyday mobile operations, heavy background applications, and casual tasks function reliably.

Display, Battery, and Price Range

Industry reports indicate the phone will carry a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and clean visual media consumption. A large 6,000 mAh battery will keep the device running through extended mobile gaming sessions and heavy daily use. This large battery capacity is paired with 25W fast charging capabilities to minimize downtime. For photography, the phone will carry a 50MP primary rear camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor, alongside a 32MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls. This phone will launch as a successor to older M-series models and will position itself in the competitive sub-Rs 25,000 price segment in India. Samsung aims to maintain its position in the local market with this phone.

Related FAQs

Q1. When will the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G release in India?

A1. Samsung India has started teasing the device on Amazon, indicating that the official launch will happen very soon, though a specific date has not been announced.

Q2. What processor is used in the Galaxy M47 5G?

A2. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 octa-core processor.

Q3. Does the phone have expandable storage?

A3. Yes, the device supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Q4. What is the battery capacity of this smartphone?

A4. The device features a large 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Q5. What operating system does the Galaxy M47 5G use?

A5. The smartphone will ship with the Android 16 operating system running Samsung’s One UI 8 interface.