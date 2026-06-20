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Instagram Rolls Out Multiple Captions Option for Carousel Posts

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Instagram Rolls Out Multiple Captions Option

Instagram has rolled out a highly requested update that lets users write separate captions for individual slides inside a carousel post. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the rollout of the Multiple Captions on a Carousel feature, ending the long-standing limitation where one block of text applied to the entire set of photos or videos. The update is now rolling out to all users globally, including in India, providing relief to content creators, businesses, and everyday users who want to share detailed stories.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Users can now add unique captions to every individual image or video within a single carousel post.
  • The feature works through a simple toggle switch available in the caption creation area before publishing.
  • Audiences see the text update automatically as they swipe through the different slides.
  • The feature is optional, allowing users to still keep a single caption for the entire post if they prefer.

Instagram Rolls Out Multiple Captions Option For Carousel Posts

Before this update, posting a photo dump, a travel recap, or a step-by-step tutorial required users to write lengthy text blocks or place text directly over images. This often led to cluttered visuals or forced users to scroll through a heavy wall of text to find relevant details. With the new feature, the text below the post updates as viewers swipe through the carousel. This gives the audience appropriate context for each specific image at the precise moment they view it on their screens.

To activate the feature, users need to select their media to create a standard carousel. On the final sharing screen, tapping the caption area displays an option to switch from a single caption to multiple captions. Turning this option on opens distinct text entry fields for every slide. Users can include unique descriptions for each item, which helps in giving exact context for things like food recipes, product features, or travel locations.

The update helps local lifestyle creators, tech reviewers, and small business owners in India who rely heavily on carousels to showcase their products or share educational content. For instance, an educational page can now explain a complex topic slide by slide with separate text, making the content easy to scan and read.

Instagram allows users to write an extensive amount of text per caption. With the ability to post up to 20 slides in a single carousel, creators can now share a much higher volume of written text across a single post. This opens up room for long-form photo essays, micro-blogging, and comprehensive product reviews without overwhelming the main feed.

This update joins a series of recent changes made by the Meta-owned platform to give users greater control over their feeds. Instagram recently rolled out a grid reordering option that lets people rearrange their profile grid without deleting past posts. The platform also updated its in-app camera on Android to support Ultra HDR and Night Sight modes, alongside offering options to personalize the feed algorithm.

FAQ

Q1. How do I enable multiple captions on my Instagram carousel post?

A1. Select the photos or videos for your carousel and proceed to the final sharing screen. Tap the caption area and toggle the Multiple Captions option to open separate text fields for each slide.

Q2. Is the multiple captions feature compulsory for all carousel posts?

A2. No, the feature is completely optional. You can choose to stick to the traditional single caption format for your entire post if you do not turn on the toggle.

Q3. What is the maximum number of slides that can have individual captions in a single post?

A3. Instagram allows up to 20 slides in a carousel post, meaning you can write up to 20 separate captions within one post if you utilize the full slot.

Q4. Is the feature available for users in India?

A4. Yes, the feature has started rolling out and is becoming available to all Instagram users in India on both Android and iOS devices.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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