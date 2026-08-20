Zebronics Launches Zeb-Axon 150 Portable Speaker with 100W Output and Karaoke Support

Zebronics just launched the Zeb-Axon 150, a portable speaker aimed at outdoor get-togethers, house parties, or anyone who likes to sing in front of a crowd. You get 100W RMS sound, dual passive radiators, and their AcoustiMax DSP tech that tweaks the audio as you play. Out of the box, there’s a wireless mic, some actual karaoke controls, and RGB lights built in. Pretty much everything you need for a party, unless you want to bring your own disco ball.

Key Takeaways

Zebronics introduced the Zeb-Axon 150 speaker in India on August 19, 2026.

The speaker delivers 100W RMS audio output paired with dual passive radiators and Deep Bass technology.

It includes a bundled wireless microphone, 6.3mm mic input, and 3.5mm live monitoring port for karaoke.

Connectivity options feature Bluetooth v5.3, USB drive playback, microSD card slot, AUX input, and TWS stereo pairing.

The built-in battery provides up to 7 hours of playback at 70 percent volume and works as a power bank via Type-C charging.

Audio is where Zebronics tries to stand out

The Zeb-Axon 150 uses its AcoustiMax DSP chip to keep vocals and bass from getting muddled, even when you crank the volume. You get 100W RMS, plus two passive radiators for extra punch in the low end. There are two EQ presets, so you can swap between indoor music and outdoor party mode. I tried both, and honestly, the difference is noticeable if you pay attention.

Karaoke Setup and Physical Controls

Zebronics built the Zeb-Axon 150 with a direct focus on singing and public address. The speaker package contains a wireless microphone out of the box. For wired gear, the unit provides a standard 6.3mm microphone input. Singers can adjust voice output directly on the device using dedicated dials for microphone volume and echo intensity. A 3.5mm monitoring port lets users plug in wired headphones to check vocal feedback in real time during live performances.

Connectivity and Wireless Pairing

The device supports Bluetooth version 5.3 for wireless pairing with smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Users who prefer physical media can play audio tracks directly through a USB flash drive, a microSD card, or a 3.5mm auxiliary cable. The onboard True Wireless Stereo function allows users to connect two Zeb-Axon 150 units wirelessly to create a wider two-channel audio setup.

Battery Life and Portability

The internal battery provides up to 7 hours of continuous music playback when operated at 70 percent volume with the LEDs turned off. When pushed to full volume, the run time lasts up to 3 hours. The speaker charges through a standard Type-C port and includes an internal power bank feature that charges external phones or accessories. A detachable shoulder strap allows users to carry the speaker easily to outdoor spots, while integrated RGB lights run across the body to match music playback.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the sound output of the Zeb-Axon 150?

A1. The speaker delivers 100W RMS audio output supported by dual passive radiators and DSP processing.

Q2. Does the Zeb-Axon 150 come with a wireless microphone?

A2. Yes, Zebronics includes a wireless microphone in the retail box along with independent volume and echo controls on the speaker body.

Q3. How long does the battery last on a single charge?

A3. The battery runs up to 7 hours at 70 percent volume and up to 3 hours at 100 percent volume with the LED lights turned off.

Q4. Can you connect two Zeb-Axon 150 speakers together?

A4. Yes, the built-in TWS feature allows two Zeb-Axon 150 units to pair wirelessly for stereo sound output.

Q5. Can the speaker charge mobile phones?

A5. Yes, the Zeb-Axon 150 includes a built-in power bank function to recharge external devices.