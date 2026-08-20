Nike After Dark Tour Returns to Mumbai with 10K Night Run for Women

Nike is bringing the After Dark Tour back to Mumbai on December 12, 2026. It’s the second time the city will host this global 10K night run for women. If you want to sign up, online registration opens at 10 a.m. IST on August 24. The focus is clear: get more women running, boost fitness, and help build a stronger running community here in India.

Key Takeaways

Event Date: Dec. 12, 2026, in Mumbai.

Dec. 12, 2026, in Mumbai. Registration Opens: Aug. 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. IST via the official event portal.

Aug. 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. IST via the official event portal. Race Distance: 10-kilometer run scheduled during evening hours.

10-kilometer run scheduled during evening hours. Global Tour: Part of a seven-city series including Shanghai, Sydney, Mexico City, London, Los Angeles, and Manila.

Part of a seven-city series including Shanghai, Sydney, Mexico City, London, Los Angeles, and Manila. Brand Partners: Hyperice (Recovery Partner), Nykaa (Beauty Partner), and Science in Sport (Hydration Partner).

Global Circuit and Local Presence

The Mumbai stop forms part of Nike’s worldwide 2026 series that visits seven major international cities, including Shanghai, Sydney, Mexico City, London, Los Angeles, Manila, and Mumbai. The first edition of the global series in 2025 recorded over 50,000 women participants across five continents, with first-time racers making up one-third of the total field.

Tarundeep Singh, General Manager at Nike India, said the 2025 edition showed strong demand for women’s running in India, and the 2026 event aims to bring more runners to the starting line for both debut 10K runs and personal bests.

Training and Race Day Features

Runners signing up for the Mumbai 10K will get access to guided community training runs led by Nike Running Coaches ahead of race day. The event weekend will include on-ground brand experiences, finish-line activities, and a custom finisher medal designed to be worn as a necklace, bracelet, keychain loop, or belt chain.

Sahirah Oshidar, Global Ambassador for the tour and founder of On Tour Club, said the event focuses on building mutual support and confidence among women runners. The race also features recovery zones by Hyperice, beauty touchpoints from Nykaa, and on-course hydration support from Science in Sport.

Registration Details

Registration is open to participants who identify as female, including non-binary individuals. To receive official rankings and awards, participants must meet the stated eligibility criteria on the official website. Runners can register online at the official Nike Mumbai event page starting Aug. 24.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When is the Nike After Dark Tour Mumbai 2026 taking place?

A1. The event takes place on Dec. 12, 2026, in Mumbai.

Q2. What time does registration start for the Mumbai run?

A2. Registrations open on Aug. 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. IST.

Q3. What is the race distance for the Nike After Dark Mumbai event?

A3. The Mumbai stop features a 10-kilometer (10K) road race.

Q4. Who can register for the Nike After Dark Tour?

A4. The race is open to female runners and non-binary individuals.

Q5. Which cities are part of the Nike After Dark Tour 2026?

A5. The tour includes Mumbai, Shanghai, Sydney, Mexico City, London, Los Angeles, and Manila.

Q6. Where can participants register for the run?

A6. Runners can register online at https://www.afterdarktour.nike.com/mumbai.