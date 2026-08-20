HPE Scales Academic Alliance Program to 176 Indian Universities to Train Students in AI Networking

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) expanded its Academic Alliance Program across 176 colleges and universities throughout India, training over 18,000 engineering students in AI-native networking, cloud computing, and cybersecurity within a single year. The initiative provides free learning pathways, hands-on virtual lab environments, and discounted global certifications to prepare students for enterprise engineering roles.

Key Takeaways

HPE partners with 176 Indian universities, reaching over 18,000 student beneficiaries in 2026.

Students and faculty get three months of free, round-the-clock access to cloud-based virtual labs and online course modules.

Training covers in-demand domains including Mist AI, DevOps, Cloud, and Security.

Participating engineering colleges can set up AI-native Networking Centers of Excellence on campus at subsidized rates.

Key participating colleges include NIT Surathkal, RVCE Bengaluru, BMSCE Bengaluru, UVCE Bengaluru, and Government Engineering College Hassan.

Bridging Technical Skills in Higher Education

The program focuses on aligning university education with modern tech industry requirements. This direction follows recommendations from Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, who urged tech companies to partner with higher education colleges to update academic coursework regularly.

Through this program, students and faculty gain 24/7 access to online modules and virtual labs for three months. The curriculum features specialist-level and associate courses centered on technical subjects like Mist AI, DevOps, cloud systems, and security protocols. HPE also provides access to its global certifications at lower rates.

Muthukumar, Vice President of Engineering and Site Lead for HPE Networking India, stated that enterprise skill requirements are shifting quickly. He pointed out that the program aims to close the gap between college theory and actual industry demands by offering direct access to specialized curricula, lab exercises, and bootcamps run by company engineers.

Campus Infrastructure and Centers of Excellence

Participating colleges can set up dedicated AI-native Networking Centers of Excellence on their campuses at reduced rates. These centers host expert-led bootcamps, technical workshops, and direct training sessions.

Several prominent engineering colleges in Karnataka have already integrated this coursework into their regular engineering streams. These institutions include National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT Surathkal), University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE, Bengaluru), Government Engineering College Hassan (GECH), R.V. College of Engineering (RVCE, Bengaluru), and BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE, Bengaluru). HPE plans to add more engineering colleges to the program across the country in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the HPE Academic Alliance Program?

A1. It is an educational partnership program by Hewlett Packard Enterprise that offers Indian university students and faculty access to cloud labs, technical coursework, and industry certifications in AI, networking, cloud, and security.

Q2. How many students and colleges are part of this program?

A2. The program includes 176 universities and colleges across India and has reached over 18,000 students.

Q3. What technical topics does the curriculum cover?

A3. The tracks cover Mist AI, Cloud, DevOps, AI-native Networking, and Security.

Q4. Which universities are currently part of the alliance?

A4. Partner colleges include NIT Surathkal, RVCE Bengaluru, BMSCE Bengaluru, UVCE Bengaluru, and GECH Hassan, alongside other state and national institutions.