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boAt Launches PartyPal Speaker Lineup in India With Karaoke ProTuner and DJ Controls Starting at Rs 9,499

boAt introduces eight new PartyPal party speakers in India with live vocal tuning, DJ controls, and RGB lights, starting at Rs 9,499.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
boAt Launches PartyPal Speaker Lineup in India With Karaoke ProTuner and DJ Controls Starting at Rs 9,499

Indian audio brand boAt expanded its home audio portfolio on August 17, 2026, by launching eight party speakers under its new PartyPal series. The lineup includes the PartyPal 650, PartyPal 600 Plus, PartyPal 500, PartyPal 390 Plus, PartyPal 230, PartyPal Boom, PartyPal Ultra, and PartyPal Rumbl. With prices starting from Rs 9,499 up to Rs 24,999, the speakers offer real-time vocal tuning, DJ sound controls, RGB lights, and multi-device connectivity for house parties and karaoke sessions.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • boAt introduced eight models in the PartyPal speaker range with prices between Rs 9,499 and Rs 24,999.
  • The lineup introduces Karaoke ProTuner, an auto-tuning feature that adjusts singing vocals in real time.
  • The top-tier PartyPal 650 features 300W audio output, two UHF wireless mics, a Bass Drop Pad, and up to five hours of battery life.
  • Units are available on the boAt website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across India.

Features and Specifications of PartyPal 650

The PartyPal 650 serves as the flagship model in this range, delivering 300W audio output tuned with boAt Signature Sound. It comes equipped with two UHF wireless microphones that work alongside the Karaoke ProTuner feature to tune vocal pitch live. For party setups, the speaker includes built-in DJ tracks and a dedicated Bass Drop Pad to trigger live sound effects during music playback.

The speaker features RGB LED lights that flash and change in sync with playing audio tracks. Users can adjust custom equalizer settings, light modes, and device controls through the boAt Hearables application. For easy handling, the speaker incorporates built-in wheels and offers up to five hours of playback on a single charge. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.3, TWS pairing, AUX input, USB playback, TF card slot, and dedicated ports for a wired microphone and a guitar.

Lineup Overview and Availability

Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent entity behind boAt founded in 2015, stated that the new series addresses growing consumer interest in interactive home entertainment. The company manufactures the majority of its products locally, with 71 percent of its total volume produced in India during FY2025. Research and development for these devices took place at boAt Labs, which employs over 100 engineers.

The eight PartyPal models provide multiple input options, guitar support, and microphone connections across different price segments. Buyers in India can purchase the speakers through the official boAt website, Flipkart, Amazon India, and local electronics retail shops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the boAt PartyPal speaker series in India?

A1. The boAt PartyPal series starts at Rs 9,499 and goes up to Rs 24,999 depending on the chosen model.

Q2. What is the Karaoke ProTuner feature on boAt PartyPal speakers?

A2. Karaoke ProTuner is an in-built auto-tuning system that modifies and enhances vocals in real time during karaoke sessions.

Q3. What are the key specs of the boAt PartyPal 650 speaker?

A3. The PartyPal 650 offers 300W output, two UHF wireless mics, DJ controls, a Bass Drop Pad, five hours of battery life, built-in wheels, and Bluetooth v5.3.

Q4. Where can customers buy the boAt PartyPal speakers?

A4. The speakers are available on the boAt official website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and leading retail stores nationwide.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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