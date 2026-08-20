realme 16x 5G Claims Top Spot in India Mid-Range Smartphone Market

realme announced that its realme 16x 5G has taken the first position as the best-selling smartphone in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price segment in India, based on sales recorded from Jan. 1 to Aug. 18, 2026. The device targets young Indian buyers looking for extended battery endurance, fast display refresh rates, and everyday artificial intelligence tools at an accessible mid-range price point.

Key Takeaways

realme 16x 5G ranks as the number one smartphone in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price band in 2026.

Packs a 7000mAh Titan battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging and reverse wired charging.

Runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor paired with up to 18GB Dynamic RAM.

Sports a 6.8-inch 144Hz panel offering up to 1,200 nits high brightness mode.

Carries an IP65 rating alongside military-grade drop resistance.

Performance and Display Specs

The handset runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. Users get up to 256GB of internal storage and up to 18GB Dynamic RAM. On the software side, it boots realme UI 7.0 layered over Android 16, equipped with the brand’s Flux Engine and Flux Animation for five years of smooth performance.

To manage heat during mobile gaming, the phone uses a 5300mm² AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system with GT Boost and Hyper Cooling tech. Up front, the phone features a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak high-brightness mode reaching 1,200 nits, which helps with outdoor visibility in bright sunlight.

Battery Backup and Durability

Powering the device is a 7000mAh Titan battery built to retain over 80% capacity after six years of daily use. The phone supports 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging, bypass charging for gaming without extra thermal load, and 6.5W reverse wired charging to power up accessories.

The chassis includes military-grade shock resistance against drops. An IP65 dust and water resistance rating protects the device from splashes, while Rain Touch mode keeps the touchscreen responsive when fingers or the screen get wet.

Camera and AI Utilities

For photography, the realme 16x 5G carries a 50MP main camera. The native camera app offers features such as AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Glare Remover, Motion Photo, and Dual-View Video. Built-in tools also integrate Google Gemini alongside an AI Assistant for Notes, a document scanner, and quick export options. Color options include Glory White and Endurance Brown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which processor powers the realme 16x 5G?

A1. The phone runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

Q2. What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

A2. It has a 7000mAh Titan battery supporting 45W SUPERVOOC charging, bypass charging, and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

Q3. What display features does the realme 16x 5G provide?

A3. The phone features a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits high brightness mode.

Q4. Does the realme 16x 5G have water resistance?

A4. Yes, it comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with Rain Touch mode.

Q5. What color choices are available for Indian buyers?

A5. The device comes in Glory White and Endurance Brown finishes.