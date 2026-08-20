Nippo Launches Airvue Smart Air Purifiers Across India To Expand Consumer Tech Business

Indo National Limited, the Chennai-based maker of Nippo dry-cell batteries, has launched Nippo Airvue, a new line of smart indoor air quality monitors and purifiers across India. The launch marks the company’s planned expansion from household batteries into home appliances and consumer wellness technology. Indo National Limited aims to capture a 15 percent market share in the Indian indoor air intelligence and purification sector over the next five years, projecting Rs 100 crore in annual revenue from the Airvue line by fiscal year 2030.

Key Takeaways

Indo National Limited entered the indoor air quality market with four Nippo Airvue smart purifier models.

The company targets 15 percent market share in five years and Rs 100 crore in revenue by fiscal 2030.

Airvue units feature four-stage filtration, True HEPA, activated carbon, and 254 nm UV-C LEDs.

Devices cover room areas ranging between 300 sq. ft. and 1,500 sq. ft.

MedCuore Medical Solutions Private Limited, acquired by Indo National Limited in April 2025, developed and manufactured the lineup.

Airvue Product Specifications and Features

The Airvue purifier range includes four smart variants designed for different room dimensions: L301S, M601S, U801S, and U1001S. These models clean spaces ranging from 300 sq. ft. up to 1,500 sq. ft. Each purifier uses a four-stage filtration setup built around a True HEPA filter, activated carbon layer, and a patented nano-organic layer that eliminates 99.9 percent of microbes.

The hardware also incorporates a 254 nm UV-C LED system and a ceramic negative ion generator to neutralize airborne contaminants. On the software side, users can connect the purifiers to a companion mobile application that delivers real-time indoor air alerts, system controls, and over-the-air firmware updates.

Alongside the purifiers, the company introduced dedicated monitoring hardware, led by the AQM Pro 9-Parameter monitor. The software platform tracks four proprietary performance indices: Air Quality, Health, Productivity, and Energy.

Manufacturing and Business Strategy

The Airvue product family was developed and produced by MedCuore Medical Solutions Private Limited, a specialized healthcare tech firm that Indo National Limited acquired in April 2025. Paul Pradeep, founder of MedCuore, explained that the platform combines real-time sensing with filtration so users can actively track and improve indoor air conditions.

Aditya Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Indo National Limited, stated that the move allows the brand to apply its retail reach to modern home technology categories. The company plans to expand the lineup to include dehumidifiers, humidifiers, Energy Recovery Ventilation units, HVAC filters, car purifiers, and herbal air-care solutions.

Indo National Limited plans to handle assembly, testing, filter coating, and packaging within India, later adding local printed circuit board and surface-mount technology manufacturing.

Availability and Market Outlook

The Indian air purifier market is projected by IMARC Group to reach 1.82 billion dollars by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate of 13.54 percent. Indo National Limited is selling the Airvue series through retail stores, its direct website, e-commerce marketplaces, and institutional channels including hospitals, offices, schools, and hotels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Nippo Airvue?

A1. Nippo Airvue is a lineup of smart air purifiers and air quality monitors launched across India by Indo National Limited.

Q2. What room sizes do Nippo Airvue purifiers cover?

A2. The four models (L301S, M601S, U801S, and U1001S) cover areas between 300 sq. ft. and 1,500 sq. ft.

Q3. What filtration technology is used in Airvue purifiers?

A3. They feature four-stage filtration including True HEPA, activated carbon, a patented nano-organic anti-microbial layer, and 254 nm UV-C LEDs.

Q4. Where can customers buy Nippo Airvue products?

A4. Products are available through Nippo dealer networks, major e-commerce platforms, the brand’s official website, and direct corporate sales channels.