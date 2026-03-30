OPPO Boosts Phone Security and Productivity with ColorOS 16 March Update

ColorOS 16 March software update for OPPO smartphones in India has a number of new features that help keep the phone safe and improve multi-tasking capability. Updates include a built-in virus scanner and an update that lets users set multiple timers to run simultaneously. These updates will be sent to users of the Find X9 and Reno14 series devices from March 16 to March 31. ColorOS 16 is a fast and clean software of OPPO’s own design for its Android phones.

Key Takeaways:

New Virus Scan tool identifies and removes harmful applications.

Users can now run multiple timers simultaneously on one screen.

The Content Portal is now compatible with cloned apps for easier sharing.

You can now enable a setting that automatically opens files as they arrive.

Timers now display the specific finish time.

The update is available for Find X9, Find X8, and Reno14 series phones.

Enhanced Protection for All Users

OPPO is now prioritising new privacy measures with the addition of Virus Scan to their operating systems. Customers can now scan their phones for data-harvesting malware. Users can search for software threats, and the issues can be resolved in the phone settings. As such, threats can be resolved without the use of a third-party application. This improves phone usage with the accompany of a speed boost.

OPPO is one of the biggest phone manufacturers in India, selling millions of units. By adding a security tool, users are protected from unintentional danger as they browse the web. The tool operates in stealth to protect individuals and their sensitive data from cybercriminals.

Improvements for Sharing and Files

The update offers a feature that helps people who multitask. The new Multiple Timers feature lets you set and track multiple timers on a single screen. This is useful for people who need to track different timers while cooking or for people who follow strict interval training at the gym.

You no longer need to switch screens to see the remaining time for each task. To top that, OPPO gives you a little something that lets you see the estimated time a timer is set to stop. This gives you a better view for planning your day as you no longer have to do the calculations to figure out when you task will end.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which OPPO phones will receive the March update?

A1: This update will be available for the Find X9 series (both the Pro and standard versions), Find X8 series, and Reno14 series.

Q2: What are the innovations regarding the new Virus Scan?

A2: New Virus Scan is the first privacy protection tool included in ColorOS 16. It scans for harmful software and allows the user to delete any app that is found to be a threat to the user’s privacy.

Q3: Is it possible to run two timers at the same time?

A3: With the new update, it is possible to run multiple timers simultaneously. Each timer will be shown on one screen along with the individual timer end times.

Q4: What is the new settings feature for opening files?

A4: This feature allows users to set the phone to open files received automatically. This feature can be disabled for more control over downloads.