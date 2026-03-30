Samsung Launches Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G with Awesome Intelligence Features in India

Samsung today announced the availability of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones in India. These devices add to the company’s mid-range mobile offerings. The A57 and A37 5G smartphones include a proprietary software suite called Awesome Intelligence, which offers voice clarity, translation, and smart photo editing features. The new A57 and A37 5G smartphones also incorporate Samsung’s latest Exynos processors to localize processing. This improves user data privacy and performance.

Key Takeaways:

The multi-assistant feature allows selection among Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.

With Direct Voicemail, users can accurately record and transcribe calls in the original voice of the caller.

The transcription and translations tools have now incorporated support for the regional Indian languages of Hindi and Gujarati.

The Exynos 1680 chip is in the Galaxy A57 5G, and the Exynos 1480 is in the Galaxy A37 5G.

New and improved tools for editing photos include Object Eraser and Best Face, making it easier to edit photos of large groups.

A notable technology in the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G is Direct Voicemail. If an incoming call is missed, the recipient can record a voicemail message. Using AI, the voicemail message is transcribed, and, depending on the user’s preference, the recording can be listened to in the caller’s voice or not. This transcribing instance is done on-device and not over the mobile network.

Translation services may be used in English and the Indian languages Hindi and Gujarati. These services can be used in real time and with spoken words, which are then transcribed and translated on the fly to another language. This can assist in comprehending a target language in meetings or when traveling. To aid in phone calls where background noise is an issue, such as in markets or on the subway, Samsung introduced Voice Focus and Call Captions. Voice Focus blocks background noise and Call Captions provide real time text of the conversation.

These devices come with One UI 8.5 update, which incorporates a multi-assistant ecosystem, supporting not only one but multiple services. Instead of simply using one service to aid searches or adjust phone settings, users can select Bixby, Gemini, or Perplexity. This enables users to utilize a custom method of scouring information.

The AI enabled tasks are also supported by the internal components of the devices. For the Galaxy A57 5G, aid is rendered by the Exynos 1680 chip with a 33% advancement in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) performance. The Exynos 1480 chip in the Galaxy A37 5G has been reported to have a 162% increase in NPU performance over its predecessor. This means that these processors can conduct image processing and textual information processing locally, i.e., without using the cloud.

The camera systems have their own fair share of improvements as well. Circle to Search can now identify multiple targets present in the image by simply drawing a circle around them. AI helps to automatically adjust the amount of light and skin tone in the photographs. The Object Eraser has received improvements that helps it to better remove people or objects from the background of pictures. The Best Face tool takes a series of photographs of the same set of people and helps in the selection of the best visible expressions of each individual present in the group.

Alongside these features, Samsung included new updates and enhancements to features on One UI 8.5 in regard to the privacy settings. The system will provide notifications to users whenever an application attempts to accesses photos, contacts, or the location of the user without the user granting permission. Samsung has positioned these new Galaxy A models as devices with new features (while also preserving user privacy) for users in India.

FAQ

Q1: What is the Direct Voicemail function on the new Galaxy A series?

A1: Direct Voicemail is an inbuilt function on the phone that records a message from the caller and transcribes it to text in case you want to read it, however, you can still listen to the message in the caller’s actual voice. Also, you don’t need any service from network operators.

Q2: Which Indian languages do the new Galaxy A series offer?

A2: The Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G support translation and transcription tools in Hindi, Gujarati and English.

Q3: Can I access Google Gemini on the Galaxy A57 5G?

A3: Certainly. You can access the Google Gemini on Galaxy A57 5G because it’s One UI 8.5 software has a multi-assistant feature support, therefore, you can set it to Bixby, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Q4: How does the Exynos 1680 chip enhance the Galaxy A57 5G performance?

A4: The Exynos 1680 chip features an NPU that is 33 percent faster than its predecessors. Therefore, it improves the phone’s ability to perform AI tasks such as photo editing and inbuilt voice translation more smoothly.