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Apple Celebrates 50 Years with Creative Showcase at Mumbai BKC Store

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Apple Celebrates 50 Years with Creative Showcase at Mumbai BKC Store

Apple recently hosted an event commemorating its 50th anniversary with a special event at the BKC store Mumbai. To celebrate the event, the store features a mural by local artist Mira Felicia Malhotra, who intertwines feminist theory with a contemporary pop aesthetic for a distinct store design. During the event, Malhotra participated in a discussion with singer-songwriter Anuv Jain on the synthesis of music and visual art in their projects.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Apple BKC in Mumbai is hosting its 50th anniversary celebration.
  • Store mural artist Mira Felicia Malhotra.
  • Actor Rohit Saraf narrated a story about his father’s 20-year-old iPod.
  • Tim Cook joined the celebration and expressed his pleasure about the milestone from the company’s 5 decades of history.
  • The event was mostly about the present instead of highlighting mainly the past.

The event hosted at the Bandra Kurla Complex store demonstrated the way in which technology enables people to communicate their thoughts and ideas. Known for her use of vivid and daring colors, Mira Felicia Malhotra’s bright and bold murals at the store gave a new vibrancy that resonated with the local artistic community. Malhotra engaged Anuv Jain, an Indian singer and songwriter who is popular for his song, Baarishein, to discuss the connections between the visual and the auditory.

Furthermore, the event was attended by the Mumbai store actor Rohit Saraf, who shared the story of his late father’s iPod, which is still in working order after over 20 years. Such a story highlighted the longevity of the iPod and the way in which it created a familt legacy. It was an intimate moment that illustrated the deep connection users form with the technology over the years.

The mural also celebrates this event. Malhotra utilized this canvas to narrate a story of contemporary identity. She employed techniques familiar to people in Mumbai and integrated them with a global pop culture aesthetic. This fusion created an impression of the store being embedded in the fabric of the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the Apple BKC store?

A1: The Apple BKC store is the first official retail store opened by the company in India. It is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai and opened its doors in 2023.

Q2: Who is Mira Felicia Malhotra?

A2: Mira Felicia Malhotra is a visual artist from Mumbai. She creates art that combines feminist themes with bright pop culture styles and is known for her colorful digital illustrations.

Q3: When did Apple start?

A3: Apple began its journey on April 1, 1976. The company reached its 50th year in 2026, leading to celebrations at various locations including the Mumbai store.

Q4: What was shared by Rohit Saraf?

A4: Rohit Saraf spoke about an iPod that belonged to his late father. He mentioned that the music player still works perfectly after more than twenty years, showing the durability of the device.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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