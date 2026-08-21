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XElectron Techno Plus Android 14 Smart Projector Debuts in India at Rs 8,499

XElectron launches Techno Plus Android 14 projector in India for Rs 8,499 featuring native 1080p, 4K support, WiFi 6, and 180-degree rotation.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
XElectron Techno Plus Android 14 Smart Projector Debuts in India at Rs 8499

XElectron, an Indian electronics brand, just launched its Techno Plus Android 14 Smart Projector. If you’re after a home cinema setup without spending a fortune, this one lands at Rs 8,499. You get native 1080p Full HD, 4K decoding, 9000 lumens brightness, and a body that rotates 180 degrees. That means you can project up to 200 inches, whether it’s on your wall or even the ceiling.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Native 1920×1080 Full HD resolution with 4K decoding and 5000:1 contrast ratio
  • Built-in Android 14 OS with direct support for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV
  • 180-degree rotatable design paired with Auto Keystone correction
  • Dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity
  • Priced at Rs 8,499 with a 1-year brand warranty

XElectron Techno Plus Android 14 Smart Projector

Display and Design Capabilities

The Techno Plus delivers a native 1920×1080 resolution, producing sharp picture output for gaming, movies, and regular viewing. It handles 4K video decoding and maintains a 5000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. The internal LED light engine outputs 9000 lumens and carries a rated lifespan of up to 50,000 hours.

Users can project screen sizes up to 200 inches. The 180-degree rotating chassis lets you aim the beam straight at a wall or tilt it up to the ceiling for bedside viewing. The built-in Auto Keystone correction feature fixes slanted projections automatically, cutting down manual setup time.

Software, Audio, and Connectivity Features

Running on Android 14, the projector functions as a standalone entertainment unit without external streaming sticks. Popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV run natively on the hardware. The interface includes support for 25 languages, including English, Hindi, and Bangla.

For sound, the projector carries an integrated bass speaker, eliminating the immediate need for external audio gear. Users who prefer dedicated home audio setups can connect wireless soundbars, speakers, or headphones using Bluetooth 5.0. Internet streaming runs over dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi 6 for stable playback and low network lag.

Speaking on the release, Gagan Sharma, Managing Director at XElectron, stated that the Techno Plus aims to combine big-screen viewing, Android 14 capabilities, and flexible projection into a single affordable unit for Indian households.

Pricing and Availability

The XElectron Techno Plus sells at Rs 8,499. The product is available for purchase on Amazon India, XElectron’s official portal, and across authorized offline retail channels. The unit comes backed by a 1-year standard warranty from the manufacturer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the XElectron Techno Plus projector in India?

A1. The XElectron Techno Plus smart projector is priced at Rs 8,499.

Q2. Does the projector support native Full HD and 4K playback?

A2. Yes, the projector has a native resolution of 1920×1080 Full HD and supports 4K video decoding.

Q3. Can this projector beam videos onto the ceiling?

A3. Yes, the device features a 180-degree rotatable design that allows projection onto both walls and ceilings.

Q4. Which OTT streaming apps work directly on the device?

A4. The Android 14 system supports apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 without extra hardware.

Q5. What wireless connectivity options are included?

A5. It comes equipped with dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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