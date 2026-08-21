realme 16x 5G Records 167 Percent Sales Jump in India With 7000mAh Battery and Dimensity 6300 Chip

Smartphone brand realme announced that its latest phone, the realme 16x 5G, registered a 167 percent sales growth compared to the day-one sales of its predecessor in India. The device features a large 7000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and a high-refresh display aimed at users who want dependable battery backup and smooth day-to-day operation.

Key Takeaways

Sales increased by 167 percent compared to the previous generation phone on day one.

Houses a 7000mAh Titan battery with 45W fast charging support.

Runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with realme UI 7.0.

Features a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits high brightness.

Effective pricing starts at Rs 23,999 with ongoing promotional offers.

Display and Hardware Performance

The realme 16x 5G carries a 6.8-inch screen that supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The panel reaches up to 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode, which helps with outdoor visibility.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor built on a 6nm architecture. Buyers can get up to 256GB of onboard storage along with up to 18GB of Dynamic RAM. To manage thermals during extended gaming sessions, the phone includes a 5300mm² AirFlow vapor chamber cooling system alongside software tools like GT Boost and Hyper Cooling. On the software side, it runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, incorporating a Flux Engine setup planned for five years of smooth performance.

Battery Backup and Build Quality

A standout feature of the phone is its 7000mAh Titan battery. It supports 45W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging, 6.5W reverse charging to power other small gadgets, and bypass charging to feed power directly to the motherboard during gaming. The company claims the battery maintains above 80 percent health even after six years of daily use.

For physical protection, the realme 16x 5G has military-grade shock resistance, an IP65 rating against dust and water splashes, and Rain Touch Mode so the touchscreen responds accurately with wet fingers. It sells in Glory White and Endurance Brown finishes.

On the rear panel, the device carries a 50MP primary camera. The software suite includes photography features like Motion Photo, Dual-View Video, AI Ultra Clarity, and an AI Eraser to clean up unwanted background elements. It also integrates Google Gemini and built-in office tools such as AI Notes Assistant, Text Scanner, and document export functions.

India Pricing and Availability The realme 16x 5G is available across realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

4GB + 128GB: Regular price is Rs 25,999; available at an offer price of Rs 23,999.

Regular price is Rs 25,999; available at an offer price of Rs 23,999. 6GB + 128GB: Regular price is Rs 27,999; available at an offer price of Rs 25,999.

Regular price is Rs 27,999; available at an offer price of Rs 25,999. 6GB + 256GB: Regular price is Rs 30,999; available at an offer price of Rs 28,999.

Buyers can avail of a flat Rs 2,000 discount, credit card EMI discounts, or exchange benefits up to Rs 3,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the realme 16x 5G in India?

A1. The smartphone starts at an effective offer price of Rs 23,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Q2. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the realme 16x 5G?

A2. It comes with a 7000mAh battery that supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

Q3. Which processor powers the realme 16x 5G?

A3. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor manufactured on a 6nm process.

Q4. Does the realme 16x 5G have water resistance?

A4. Yes, the device carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with Rain Touch Mode.

Q5. Where can Indian consumers buy the realme 16x 5G?

A5. You can purchase the phone on Flipkart, the official realme website, and offline retail partner stores across India.