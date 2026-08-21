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itel Launches Budget Smart TVs and Washing Machines in India Ahead of Independence Day

itel launches new QLED and QD-Mini LED TVs alongside 8kg to 10.5kg washing machines in India, starting at Rs 9,999. Backed by Carlcare service.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
itel Launches Budget Smart TVs and Washing Machines in India Ahead of Independence Day

itel just added new smart TVs and semi-automatic washing machines to its lineup in India, right before Independence Day. All the new TVs use QLED screens. The bigger ones get QD-Mini LED panels and built-in Free Dish satellite support. There are three new washing machines too, each with a toughened glass top and a heavy-duty motor. You can find the whole range in retail stores across India. After-sales support? That’s handled by over 1,000 Carlcare service centers.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Washing machines arrive in 8 kg, 9.5 kg, and 10.5 kg capacities, starting at Rs 9,999.
  • Smart TV lineup starts at Rs 12,069, offering HD, Full HD, and 4K Ultra HD options across Android and Google TV platforms.
  • Premium Google QD-Mini LED series introduces 55-inch and 65-inch screens with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.
  • Built-in Free Dish connectivity (DVB-S2 tuner) comes integrated across every TV model in the catalog.
  • Nationwide post-purchase support runs through Carlcare network locations.

itel Launches Budget Smart TVs

Here’s what you get with the new washing machines. There are three models: the itel WM080SA (8 kg), WM095SA (9.5 kg), and WM105SA (10.5 kg). All of them have IPX4 splash resistance, a heavy-duty motor, and a full glass top. The 8 kg version uses a flat glass panel and a 6-wing pulsator. Price? Rs 9,999.

The higher-capacity 9.5 kg and 10.5 kg variants feature curved glass designs, specialized detergent boxes with spin fins, and advanced water flow systems. The 9.5 kg unit uses a High Flow Waterfall mechanism at Rs 12,099, while the 10.5 kg option includes a Tri Flow Waterfall design priced at Rs 12,699.

Smart TV Portfolio and Display Tech

itel split its television releases across Android QLED, Google QLED, and Google QD-Mini LED categories.

The Android QLED line offers the 32-inch A32QHX (HD) and 43-inch A43QFX (FHD) with 48W box speakers and tweeters. The 4K UHD Android models, A43QUX (43-inch) and A50QUX (50-inch), switch to 30W Dolby Audio sound systems and include Bluetooth remotes.

The Google QLED group adds dual-band Wi-Fi and two-year warranties. The 50-inch G50AQUX model provides a 4K VA display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, MEMC processing, and a 120 Hz Variable Refresh Rate gaming mode.

At the top tier, the Google QD-Mini LED series brings 55-inch (G55QDUX) and 65-inch (G65QDUX) screen sizes. These flagship units deliver 4K resolution, 1.07 billion colors, 40W audio systems certified with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision certification, and MEMC playback.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price for the new itel washing machines?

A1. The washing machine range starts at Rs 9,999 for the 8 kg itel WM080SA model in retail stores.

Q2. Do the new itel smart TVs support DD Free Dish without a set-top box?

A2. Yes, all listed itel Android and Google TV models come equipped with integrated DVB-S2 tuners for direct Free Dish reception.

Q3. Which display panel sizes are available in the QD-Mini LED series?

A3. The Google QD-Mini LED series comes in 55-inch (G55QDUX) and 65-inch (G65QDUX) display configurations.

Q4. Who manages the after-sales service network for itel appliances in India?

A4. After-sales support is handled by Carlcare, operating over 1,000 service centres nationwide.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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