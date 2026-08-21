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Boltt Signs Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador Ahead of Ace 5G and Evo Smartphone Launch on Flipkart

Boltt partners with Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador and announces Ace 5G launch on Flipkart on August 25 with a 6,000mAh battery.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Boltt Signs Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador Ahead of Ace 5G and Evo Smartphone Launch on Flipkart

Homegrown wearable company Fire-Boltt has expanded into the mobile phone market with its new smartphone brand, boltt, appointing Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its official brand ambassador. The announcement comes ahead of the company’s debut smartphone release, which includes two models, the boltt Ace 5G and boltt Evo, scheduled to sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Boltt names Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador for upcoming mobile launches.
  • The brand makes its smartphone debut with two devices, boltt Ace 5G and boltt Evo.
  • Boltt Ace 5G officially launches on August 25, 2026, at 12 PM IST on Flipkart.
  • Confirmed hardware specifications for the Ace 5G include a 6,000mAh battery and a 64MP AI camera setup.
  • Boltt operates under Fire-Boltt, an Indian wearable tech brand with over 4 crore users.

Boltt Enters the Indian Smartphone Market

Fire-Boltt built its presence in India through smartwatches and audio accessories, gathering a base of over 4 crore users. With the boltt brand, the company is diversifying directly into the competitive Android smartphone space. The collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana aims to increase consumer visibility among younger buyers looking for feature-focused budget and mid-range devices across Indian cities.

Arnav Kishore, Founder and CEO of boltt, stated that Khurrana brings a relatable persona that fits the brand’s goal of delivering practical technology for everyday Indian consumers. Khurrana will appear across promotional campaigns, digital ads, and product launch events for the new device line.

Boltt Ace 5G Specifications and Flipkart Availability

The boltt Ace 5G is scheduled to go live on Flipkart on August 25, 2026, starting at 12:00 PM IST.

Early promotional details confirm key hardware points for the boltt Ace 5G:

  • Battery: A 6,000mAh battery pack designed for multi-day usage.
  • Camera: A 64MP AI rear camera accompanied by an LED flash module.
  • Form Factor: A slim body profile with a thickness of 9.49mm.
  • Connectivity: 5G network support.

The company has not yet revealed the processor details, display refresh rate, or pricing for the boltt Ace 5G and the boltt Evo. Full technical specifications and retail prices will be disclosed during the official Flipkart launch event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who is the brand ambassador for boltt smartphones?

A1. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the official brand ambassador for boltt smartphones.

Q2. When will the boltt Ace 5G launch in India?

A2. The boltt Ace 5G launches in India on August 25, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

Q3. Where can buyers purchase boltt smartphones?

A3. Boltt smartphones, including the Ace 5G and Evo, will be available exclusively online via Flipkart.

Q4. What is the battery capacity of the boltt Ace 5G?

A4. The boltt Ace 5G features a 6,000mAh battery.

Q5. Is boltt an Indian brand?

A5. Yes, boltt is an Indian smartphone brand established by the founders of Fire-Boltt

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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