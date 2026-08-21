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iQOO Z11 Launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo and 7050mAh Battery

iQOO launches iQOO Z11 5G in India starting at Rs 31,499 with Dimensity 7500 Turbo, 7050mAh battery, and iQOO Buds. Check specs, price, and sale dates.

By Mahak Aggarwal
6 Min Read
iQOO Z11 Launches in India with MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo and 7050mAh Battery

Smartphone brand iQOO officially launched its latest device, the iQOO Z11 5G, alongside the iQOO Buds in India on Thursday. Aimed primarily at students and young professionals, the iQOO Z11 5G introduces the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset to the Indian market, combined with a 7,050mAh battery, a 144Hz curved AMOLED screen, and built-in AI productivity tools. The smartphone starts at an effective price of Rs 31,499.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Processor: First phone in India with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip.
  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K 144Hz curved AMOLED panel with 2,000 nits high brightness mode.
  • Battery and Charging: 7,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.
  • Durability: Dual IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.
  • Price and Availability: Starts at a net effective price of Rs 31,499; sales begin August 25 on Amazon.in and official channels.
  • Audio Accessory: iQOO Buds launched at Rs 1,699 effective price offering 50 hours of battery life.

iQOO Z11 Launches in India

Display and Design

The iQOO Z11 5G comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It reaches up to 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM) for outdoor legibility and features Flagship-Grade Eye Comfort technology to reduce eye strain during study or streaming sessions.

The phone measures 7.99 mm in thickness and weighs 199 grams. It features a Skyline horizontal camera layout on the back and comes in two colors: Celestial Blue and Aurora Green.

Performance and AI Productivity

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor, built on a 4nm architecture. iQOO reports that the phone scores over 1.2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It pairs LPDDR4X RAM with UFS 3.1 storage and includes a 3,800 mm² vapor chamber cooling system to manage heat.

For productivity, iQOO integrated AI tools using Google Gemini and Microsoft Azure. Key software features include:

  • AI Captions: Multimodal processing that transcribes and translates spoken audio from lectures and meetings.
  • AI Creation: Summarizes long documents, drafts content, and refines assignments with follow-up prompts.
  • Circle to Search 2.0: Enables quick image and text lookups across apps.

Camera and Battery Setup

The rear camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP front-facing camera. Both front and rear setups support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second. Software tools include AI Erase 2.0, Night Mode, and Portrait Mode.

A 7,050mAh battery powers the device, supporting 44W FlashCharge that reaches a full charge from 1% in roughly 66 minutes. It also supports reverse charging.

Software Support and Durability

The phone features IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and high-pressure water. iQOO promises 3 generations of Android OS upgrades, 5 years of security updates, and a 60-month smooth performance assurance.

iQOO Buds

The company also introduced the iQOO Buds true wireless earbuds. They offer up to 50 hours of total playback, AI Call Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth 6.1 dual-device pairing, an IP54 build, and double-tap remote camera controls for compatible phones.

Pricing, Offers, and Availability

Both products are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility under the Make in India initiative.

  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 34,999 (Net effective price: Rs 31,499)
  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 39,999 (Net effective price: Rs 35,999)
  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs 44,999 (Net effective price: Rs 40,999)
  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 49,999 (Net effective price: Rs 45,999)

Launch offers include up to Rs 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards, a Rs 1,000 discount coupon, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI. The phone goes on sale starting August 25 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, the iQOO e-store, vivo exclusive stores, and Reliance Digital.

The iQOO Buds carry an MRP of Rs 1,899 (effective price Rs 1,699 with a flat Rs 200 bank discount) and go on sale August 24 at 12 PM on Amazon.in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the iQOO Z11 5G in India?

A1. The retail price starts at Rs 34,999, but buyers can purchase the base 6GB + 128GB model at an effective launch price of Rs 31,499 using launch discounts.

Q2. Which processor powers the iQOO Z11 5G?

A2. The phone runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor.

Q3. What is the battery capacity and charging speed?

A3. It features a 7,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

Q4. How many Android updates will the iQOO Z11 receive?

A4. iQOO has committed to 3 generations of Android updates and 5 years of regular security patches.

Q5. When and where can you buy the iQOO Z11 5G and iQOO Buds?

A5. The iQOO Z11 goes on sale from August 25 on Amazon.in, iQOO.com, Reliance Digital, and vivo stores. The iQOO Buds will be available starting August 24 on Amazon.in.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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