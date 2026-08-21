Hisense India Opens First Product Experience Centre and Headquarters in Gurugram

Hisense opened its first Product Experience Centre and new company headquarters at AIPL Masterpiece in Gurugram on August 19, 2026. The new facility displays home electronics from both Hisense and Toshiba, covering televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators. The consumer electronics company is widening its sales reach across India as it aims to raise revenue from 100 million dollars to 150 million dollars by the end of calendar year 2026.

Key Takeaways

Hisense opened its first Indian experience centre and headquarters in Gurugram.

The facility exhibits Hisense and Toshiba TVs, including screen sizes up to 116 inches.

Physical store retail accounts for about 70 percent of company sales in India.

Hisense targets 150 million dollars in Indian business by the end of 2026.

A manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, builds local washing machines and air conditioners.

Product Displays and Upcoming Lineup

The Gurugram centre displays display products such as RGB MiniLED TVs and Laser TVs. Hisense put its flagship UX RGB MiniLED TV series on display in 100-inch and 116-inch sizes, alongside Toshiba’s 85-inch 85ZXSP TV. Visitors can also view the Intelli Cool Pro air conditioner line and recently introduced washing machines.

Hisense plans to release several new domestic appliances in India in phased rollouts. These upcoming models include smart screen refrigerators, double-door refrigerators, Triple drum X-Zone Master washing machines, front-load laundry units, heating and cooling HVAC systems, dishwashers, microwave ovens, and air fryers.

Retail Strategy and Local Manufacturing

Hisense India CEO Pankaj Rana stated that the facility helps retail partners and buyers view current models and preview upcoming home products. The brand relies heavily on brick-and-mortar retail stores across Indian cities. Offline retail networks like Reliance Digital, myG, Nandilath, Sonovision, Khosla Electronics, Patra Electronics, Sathya Agencies, and Great Eastern Retail generate nearly 70 percent of total company sales, supplemented by e-commerce sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

The company is also expanding local production. In February 2026, Hisense opened an Indian factory at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh under the Make in India program. That plant currently manufactures domestic air conditioners and washing machines to supply the Indian consumer market directly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Where is the new Hisense Experience Centre located in India?

A1. The centre and company headquarters are located at AIPL Masterpiece in Gurugram, Haryana.

Q2. Which TV brands can customers see at the Gurugram centre?

A2. The facility displays television ranges from both Hisense and Toshiba.

Q3. What is the largest TV model displayed at the centre?

A3. Hisense is displaying its 116-inch UX RGB MiniLED TV at the new venue.

Q4. Where does Hisense manufacture its home appliances in India?

A4. Hisense operates a manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which produces washing machines and air conditioners.

Q5. Which Indian retail stores sell Hisense home products offline?

A5. Buyers can purchase Hisense products through retail chains such as Reliance Digital, myG, Sathya Agencies, Khosla Electronics, Great Eastern Retail, Sonovision, Patra Electronics, and Nandilath.