ASUS Introduces VM240 AiO Desktop and New Computing Accessories in India

ASUS expanded its consumer computing lineup in India on Aug. 20, 2026, by launching the new ASUS VM240 All-in-One (AiO) desktop. Alongside the space-saving PC, the company introduced four computing accessories: the Jelly75 mechanical keyboard, the MD105 wireless mouse, the Marshmallow CW200 keyboard and mouse combo, and the Republic of Gamers (ROG) LHR60 HDMI cable. The new desktop caters to home office, learning, and multimedia use with a base price of Rs. 66,990.

Key Takeaways

ASUS VM240 AiO desktop features a 24-inch display, up to AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and a price tag of Rs. 66,990.

Four new accessories released: Jelly75 Keyboard (Rs. 8,999), MD105 Wireless Mouse (Rs. 1,799), Marshmallow CW200 Combo (Rs. 4,199), and ROG LHR60 HDMI Cable (Rs. 999).

Free Doorstep Replacement service covers under-warranty accessories across more than 17,000 postal pin codes in India.

Retail availability begins on Aug. 20 through Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS Eshop, ROG Stores, and ASUS Exclusive offline stores, while the Jelly75 keyboard arrives on Aug. 31.

ASUS VM240 AiO Desktop Specifications

The ASUS VM240 AiO features a 24-inch panel mounted on an ultra-slim 22 mm stand with adjustable tilt support. Internal hardware includes up to an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and up to 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. For remote meetings and online classes, the setup integrates a 1080p webcam with a built-in physical privacy shutter and AI-based noise cancellation. Audio output relies on dual front-facing 2W speakers tuned with Dirac audio processing. The AMD Ryzen 5 variant will reach retail shelves starting mid-September.

New ASUS PC Accessories and Gaming Cable

The ASUS Jelly75 Keyboard KD201 is a gasket-mounted mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable switches, a USB Type-C rechargeable battery, and tri-mode connectivity (Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, wired) for up to five devices. It comes in Orange Meadow and Volt Green color options.

The ASUS Wireless Mouse MD105 offers dual-mode connectivity across three devices via Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz RF. It features quiet switches rated under 20 dB, adjustable DPI presets (1200, 1600, 2400), 100% PTFE feet, and arrives in Milky White and Volt Green.

The ASUS Marshmallow Combo CW200 includes an ambidextrous mouse and a compact keyboard with a dedicated Windows Copilot key and multi-OS pairing for up to three devices. It comes in Oat Milk and Quiet Blue colors.

For console and PC gamers, the 1.8-meter ROG HDMI Cable LHR60 delivers 48Gbps bandwidth, supporting 8K video output at 60Hz and 4K output at 144Hz with HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the ASUS VM240 AiO in India?

A1. The ASUS VM240 AiO desktop is priced at Rs. 66,990.

Q2. Where can buyers purchase the new ASUS accessories and AiO PC?

A2. The products are available on the ASUS Eshop, Amazon India, Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and authorized offline retail shops.

Q3. What warranty service does ASUS provide for these accessories in India?

A3. ASUS offers a Free Doorstep Replacement service for accessories under warranty across more than 17,000 pin codes in India.

Q4. When does the ASUS Jelly75 keyboard go on sale?

A4. The ASUS Jelly75 Keyboard KD201 goes on sale starting Aug. 31, 2026.