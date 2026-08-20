Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G Prepares for India Launch in September With Interactive Rear Lighting Panel

Infinix announced plans to introduce its upcoming HOT 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India during the first week of September 2026. The device introduces an interactive Active Matrix Cube (AMC) lighting panel on the rear alongside a series of responsive finish options that change appearance based on temperature, lighting conditions, and physical movement. The handset will sell online through Flipkart and the official Infinix India web store.

Key Takeaways

Infinix plans to launch the HOT 70 Pro 5G in India during the first week of September 2026.

The smartphone carries an Active Matrix Cube (AMC) display grid on the back for notifications, charging status, gaming, and music.

The phone comes in four distinct colour finishes: Thermo Orange, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, and Dive Blue.

Thermo Orange features a temperature-sensitive finish, while Silk Glow Purple shifts texture with user motion.

Flipkart and the official Infinix portal will serve as the primary retail channels for the phone in India.

Interactive Rear Lighting Panel and Design Options

The standout element on the HOT 70 Pro is the Active Matrix Cube rear panel. Positioned within the camera module area, this mini LED matrix lights up to provide visual feedback for incoming calls, app alerts, battery charging progress, music playback, and gaming sessions. This setup gives users glanceable alerts without needing to flip the screen face up.

Infinix built the body around responsive materials, giving each colour choice a distinct visual behavior:

Thermo Orange : Uses a special coating that changes its shade when exposed to heat and varying temperatures.

: Uses a special coating that changes its shade when exposed to heat and varying temperatures. Mirage Green : Shifts its exterior finish when viewing conditions move to nighttime or low ambient light.

: Shifts its exterior finish when viewing conditions move to nighttime or low ambient light. Silk Glow Purple : Features a light-refracting pattern that shifts texture when the phone tilts or moves in hand.

: Features a light-refracting pattern that shifts texture when the phone tilts or moves in hand. Dive Blue: Delivers a classic, smooth matte exterior for buyers who prefer a subdued look.

Market Presence and Availability in India

Founded in 2013, Infinix targets younger buyers seeking modern styling and practical hardware at accessible price points. The brand operates in more than 70 global markets and maintains the second largest service network across India.

The HOT series focuses on the budget-to-midrange segment, where competition remains fierce among Indian smartphone buyers. By adding functional hardware lighting and custom exterior coatings, Infinix aims to offer distinctive hardware choices directly against competing Android devices in this category.

Official pricing, memory configurations, chipset details, and exact sale dates will appear closer to the September launch event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Infinix HOT 70 Pro launch in India?

A1. Infinix will launch the HOT 70 Pro in India during the first week of September 2026.

Q2. What is the Active Matrix Cube on the Infinix HOT 70 Pro?

A2. The Active Matrix Cube is an interactive rear lighting display that shows alerts for notifications, charging levels, music, and gaming.

Q3. What colour options will be available for the phone?

A3. The handset will arrive in four colours: Thermo Orange, Mirage Green, Silk Glow Purple, and Dive Blue.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase the Infinix HOT 70 Pro in India?

A4. The device will be available on Flipkart and the official Infinix India online store.