Google Offers Free One-Year AI Plus Plan and Study Tools for Indian College Students

If you’re a college student in India, Google is handing out a year of its AI Plus subscription for free. No catch. Along with that, they’ve rolled out new study tools in Gemini and Google Search to help you with assignments and exams. You get 400 GB of cloud storage, which is a lot more than usual, plus double the usage limits in Gemini. And you can use the Gemini Omni model without paying a thing.

Key Takeaways

Indian college students receive Google AI Plus free for 12 months.

The plan includes Gemini Omni, 400 GB cloud storage, and 2x higher usage limits.

Students can get up to 70 percent off a bundle pairing Google AI Pro with YouTube Premium.

Gemini adds study notebooks with diagnostic quizzes and deep research reports via Gemini Live.

Google Search introduces interactive visuals, practice test quizzes, and step-by-step guidance through Google Lens.

Google AI Plus Details and Storage

Under this offer,So what do you actually get? For 12 months, you can use Google AI Plus for free. That means full access to Gemini Omni, which can help with tough problems, coding, or writing up your next paper. You also get 400 GB of storage across Drive, Gmail, and Photos. That’s enough space for all your notes, research, and probably a bunch of random screenshots too. study suite, Google is offering a combined package of Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium at up to 70 percent off regular rates. This bundle removes video and music advertisements while providing higher-tier compute capabilities.

There’s now a student hub inside Gemini. You get study notebooks that quiz you to figure out where you’re struggling. Then it puts together a custom, bite-sized study plan based on what you need. Honestly, I wish this existed when I was in college.

Students can also use Gemini Live on their phones to talk through Deep Research reports. This lets users listen, ask spoken follow-up questions, and review study materials while commuting or working away from a desk.

Google Search has added direct study features to assist with tricky academic concepts. The search engine can create interactive visual diagrams for complex topics and generate practice quizzes for school subjects as well as standardized competitive tests.

Students can also take photos of difficult homework problems and use Google Lens to receive step-by-step solutions. Learners can save these materials into custom files and project notebooks directly within Search.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who is eligible for the free Google AI Plus offer in India?

A1. The offer is open to eligible college and university students enrolled in recognized higher education institutions in India.

Q2. What features are included in the free student plan?

A2. The plan includes one year of Gemini Omni access, 2x higher query limits in Gemini, and 400 GB of pooled cloud storage across Google apps.

Q3. How much discount is available on the YouTube Premium bundle?

A3. Students can purchase a bundle containing Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium with discounts reaching up to 70 percent off standard pricing.

Q4. How do the new Gemini study notebooks work?

A4. Gemini study notebooks generate quick diagnostic quizzes to assess what a student knows, then build short, customized study plans focused on specific learning gaps.