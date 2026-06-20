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Canon Presents Special Father’s Day Tech Gift Guide for Indian Dads

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
Canon Presents Special Fathers Day Tech Gift Guide for Indian Dads

Father’s Day is an ideal time to celebrate fathers who love capturing, creating, and preserving family memories. Canon India offers a select lineup of imaging products tailored to different types of fathers, from dedicated photographers and video creators to home documentation enthusiasts. The curated list features the full-frame mirrorless cameras EOS R6 Mark III and EOS R6 V alongside the PIXMA G3730 Megatank printer. These devices provide advanced creative options for photography, high-resolution vlogging, and high-quality home printing.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Canon EOS R6 Mark III serves advanced photographers with a 32.5-megapixel full-frame sensor and 7K recording capabilities.
  • Designed for video creators, the Canon EOS R6 V includes a built-in cooling fan and a side tripod mount for vertical recording.
  • The Canon PIXMA G3730 printer provides low-cost wireless printing for family photos and home documents from mobile phones.
  • Prices start from INR 14,995 for the home printer up to INR 2,43,995 for the advanced hybrid camera setup.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III for Photography Enthusiasts

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III targets fathers who want high-quality photographs and cinematic videos. This camera comes with an approximate 32.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and weighs about 699 grams including the battery and memory card. It captures quick action by shooting up to 40 frames per second using Dual Pixel CMOS AF II tracking. For video creation, it provides internal 7K 60p RAW Light recording and oversampled 4K 120p high-speed video options. The camera bundle features the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens and has a price of INR 2,43,995. Fathers can use this gear to freeze fast live sports or shoot detailed low-light portraits during family trips.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Canon EOS R6 V for Vlogging and Video Creation

The Canon EOS R6 V focuses on video-first content creators who host podcasts, make travel vlogs, or produce short videos. It offers an approximate 32.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor built into a video-focused body layout. To assist with long recording sessions, it features a flat-top plate for gimbals, an internal active cooling fan to prevent overheating, and a side tripod mount for vertical videos. The camera records 7K 30p Open Gate RAW, 7K 60p video, and offers over 15 stops of exposure latitude in C-Log 2. It also shoots up to 40 frames per second during electronic burst mode and detects video subjects accurately. Paired with the RF 20-50mm f/4 L IS USM Power Zoom lens, this kit costs INR 2,29,995.

Canon EOS R6 V

Canon PIXMA G3730 Megatank Printer for Home Projects

For fathers who enjoy printing pictures and handling home office tasks, the Canon PIXMA G3730 is a compact wireless printer weighing around 4.6 kilograms. This high-yield device prints thousands of borderless color pictures and documents directly from a mobile device. It delivers printing speeds of 11 images per minute for mono and 6 images per minute for color pages. The printer supports multiple wireless options like AirPrint, Mopria, and Direct Mobile Printing. It relies on refillable GI-71S ink bottles to maintain low printing costs. This model carries a price tag of INR 14,995.

Canon PIXMA G3730

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera in India?

A1. The camera costs INR 2,43,995 when paired with the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens.

Q2. Does the Canon EOS R6 V camera prevent overheating during video shoots?

A2. Yes, this camera features an internal active cooling fan to handle heat during long filming tasks.

Q3. Can the Canon PIXMA G3730 printer print directly from a smartphone?

A3. Yes, users can print photos wirelessly from their smartphones using AirPrint, Mopria, or Direct Mobile Printing options.

Q4. What is the sensor resolution of the new Canon EOS cameras mentioned in the guide?

A4. Both the EOS R6 Mark III and the EOS R6 V cameras feature an approximate 32.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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