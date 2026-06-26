boAt Launches Airdopes ProClip Open-Ear Earbuds in India for Rs. 1599

boAt has launched its new Airdopes ProClip open-ear earbuds in India. The company is aiming at people who want privacy but still need to hear what’s going on around them. These are made in Noida at the Califonix plant, which is a joint project with Dixon Technologies. The design is clip-on and keeps your ear canal open. Price at launch is Rs 1,599. You can get them on boAt’s website, Amazon, or Flipkart.

The Airdopes ProClip uses an open-ear, clip-on design. You can still hear traffic or other sounds around you.

Sonic Seal tech helps keep your audio private. It cuts down on sound leaking out, even in crowded places.

You get up to 52 hours of playback with the charging case. Fast charging is included.

They’re made in Noida as part of the Make in India push.

boAt says the Airdopes ProClip is built for daily life in India. Open-ear headphones are popular elsewhere for comfort, but in India, price and sound leakage have been a problem. People here use headphones on buses, in offices, or just walking down busy streets. The open-ear design sends sound straight to your ear with air conduction, but you can still hear what’s going on around you. Handy for safety.

Each earbud weighs just 4.6 grams. The loop keeps it snug on your ear, no pressure inside. They’re light enough to wear all day, whether you’re at the gym, at work, or stuck in traffic. The 12mm drivers handle the sound.

Sound leakage is usually a problem with open-ear headphones. boAt tries to fix this with a private mode and Sonic Seal. The idea is to keep your calls and music private, even in a lift or at a shared desk. For calls, there’s AI-powered noise cancellation to block out city noise. Your voice should stay clear.

Bluetooth 6.0 is on board, with multi-point support. You can connect to your laptop and phone at once, and switch between them. If you play games on your phone, there’s a low-latency mode that drops audio delay to 55 milliseconds.

The case has a 500mAh battery. Each earbud has 50mAh. That adds up to 52 hours of music at 60 percent volume. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 200 minutes of playtime. They’re IPX4 rated, so sweat and splashes aren’t a problem. You get three color options: Satin White, Silk Grey, and Velvet Wine.

Q1. What is the price of boAt Airdopes ProClip in India, and where can I buy it?

A1. The boAt Airdopes ProClip costs Rs 1,599 at launch. You can purchase the earbuds through the official boAt website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Q2. How does the open-ear design work on this device?

A2. The earbuds use air conduction technology to beam audio directly into your ear from the outside. The clip-on structure holds the device on your outer ear without blocking your ear canal, letting you hear ambient background sounds.

Q3. Does the boAt Airdopes ProClip leak sound to people nearby?

A3. The earbuds feature Sonic Seal technology and a private mode. This feature controls sound direction to ensure minimal audio leakage, keeping your phone conversations and music private.

Q4. What is the total battery life of these earbuds?

A4. The earbuds deliver up to 52 hours of total playback time when combined with the charging case at 60 percent volume level. A quick 10-minute charge gives up to 200 minutes of playback.

Q5. Can I connect these earbuds to two devices at the same time?

A5. Yes. The earbuds support multi-point connectivity via Bluetooth 6.0, allowing you to connect to your phone and laptop simultaneously.